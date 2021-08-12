why PPL Corporation [PPL] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $31.41

PPL Corporation [NYSE: PPL] jumped around 0.3 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $29.21 at the close of the session, up 1.04%. The company report on August 5, 2021 that PPL Corporation Reports Second-Quarter 2021 Earnings; Announces Net-Zero Carbon Emissions Goal.

– Continues to advance strategic repositioning with sale of U.K. utility business completed June 14 and acquisition of Narragansett Electric on track to close by March 2022.

– Announces plan to repurchase approximately $500 million in PPL shares in 2021.

PPL Corporation stock is now 3.58% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PPL Stock saw the intraday high of $29.23 and lowest of $28.9037 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 30.81, which means current price is +11.70% above from all time high which was touched on 03/19/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.36M shares, PPL reached a trading volume of 4197065 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about PPL Corporation [PPL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PPL shares is $31.41 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PPL stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for PPL Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 09, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on November 30, 2020, representing the official price target for PPL Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PPL Corporation is set at 0.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for PPL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.04.

How has PPL stock performed recently?

PPL Corporation [PPL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.74. With this latest performance, PPL shares gained by 4.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PPL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.15 for PPL Corporation [PPL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.49, while it was recorded at 29.05 for the last single week of trading, and 28.43 for the last 200 days.

PPL Corporation [PPL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PPL Corporation [PPL] shares currently have an operating margin of +37.11 and a Gross Margin at +41.15. PPL Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +19.30.

Return on Total Capital for PPL is now 7.59, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.27. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.14, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.13. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, PPL Corporation [PPL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 186.07. Additionally, PPL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 65.04, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 51.71. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 161.69, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 56.52.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, PPL Corporation [PPL] managed to generate an average of $119,175 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.69 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.16.PPL Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Insider trade positions for PPL Corporation [PPL]

There are presently around $14,625 million, or 67.60% of PPL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PPL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 89,660,353, which is approximately 0.988% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 64,235,705 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.88 billion in PPL stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.19 billion in PPL stock with ownership of nearly 0.799% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PPL Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 398 institutional holders increased their position in PPL Corporation [NYSE:PPL] by around 25,782,167 shares. Additionally, 352 investors decreased positions by around 40,508,149 shares, while 141 investors held positions by with 434,404,286 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 500,694,602 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PPL stock had 97 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,037,641 shares, while 77 institutional investors sold positions of 5,822,460 shares during the same period.