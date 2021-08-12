why CVS Health Corporation [CVS] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $94.93

CVS Health Corporation [NYSE: CVS] jumped around 1.71 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $84.95 at the close of the session, up 2.05%. The company report on August 10, 2021 that CVS Health launches first nationwide virtual primary care solution.

Aetna Virtual Primary Care is available for self-funded employers and provides eligible members access to health services remotely and in person, strengthens a member’s relationship with a physician and helps overcome health access barriers.

Aetna, a CVS Health company (NYSE: CVS), announced an innovative health care solution, Aetna Virtual Primary Care, that reimagines the primary care experience and makes it easier for people to get the health services they need, anytime, anywhere.

CVS Health Corporation stock is now 24.38% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CVS Stock saw the intraday high of $85.15 and lowest of $83.56 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 90.61, which means current price is +24.89% above from all time high which was touched on 05/24/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 6.20M shares, CVS reached a trading volume of 7705719 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about CVS Health Corporation [CVS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CVS shares is $94.93 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CVS stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for CVS Health Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on May 19, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 17, 2021, representing the official price target for CVS Health Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $90, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on CVS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CVS Health Corporation is set at 1.71, with the Price to Sales ratio for CVS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.81. Price to Free Cash Flow for CVS in the course of the last twelve months was 12.24 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

How has CVS stock performed recently?

CVS Health Corporation [CVS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.17. With this latest performance, CVS shares gained by 4.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 30.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CVS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.86 for CVS Health Corporation [CVS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 83.27, while it was recorded at 82.23 for the last single week of trading, and 75.72 for the last 200 days.

CVS Health Corporation [CVS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

CVS Health Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings analysis for CVS Health Corporation [CVS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CVS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CVS Health Corporation go to 3.58%.

Insider trade positions for CVS Health Corporation [CVS]

There are presently around $84,751 million, or 78.60% of CVS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CVS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 106,325,190, which is approximately 0.893% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 96,490,010 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.2 billion in CVS stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $4.52 billion in CVS stock with ownership of nearly -2.366% of the company’s market capitalization.

1,103 institutional holders increased their position in CVS Health Corporation [NYSE:CVS] by around 44,347,799 shares. Additionally, 816 investors decreased positions by around 46,759,452 shares, while 226 investors held positions by with 906,546,941 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 997,654,192 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CVS stock had 156 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,286,787 shares, while 96 institutional investors sold positions of 4,374,532 shares during the same period.