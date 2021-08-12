Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH]. What else is Wall St. saying

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NYSE: NCLH] jumped around 0.45 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $26.27 at the close of the session, up 1.74%. The company report on August 9, 2021 that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Is Granted Preliminary Injunction Allowing it to Sail from Florida with 100% Vaccination of Guests and Crew.

Company Goes to Great Lengths to Prioritize Health and Safety of its Guests, Crew and the Communities Visited.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH), a leading global cruise company which operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands, is pleased to report that Judge Williams ruled in its favor granting a preliminary injunction which paves the way for the Company’s three brands to require documentation confirming a guest’s vaccination status prior to boarding. This order will now allow the Company to operate in the safest way possible with 100% vaccinationi of all guests and crew when sailing from Florida ports. Nothing takes priority over the health and safety of the Company’s guests, crew and the communities visited and its commitment to them is paramount. The Company’s first sailing from Florida is scheduled on August 15, 2021 on Norwegian Gem departing from Miami.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. stock is now 3.30% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. NCLH Stock saw the intraday high of $26.39 and lowest of $25.08 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 34.49, which means current price is +23.45% above from all time high which was touched on 03/04/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 16.48M shares, NCLH reached a trading volume of 15657777 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NCLH shares is $31.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NCLH stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 16, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price from $27 to $37. The new note on the price target was released on April 21, 2021, representing the official price target for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. is set at 1.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for NCLH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 261.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.76.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.24. With this latest performance, NCLH shares gained by 0.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 67.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NCLH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.86 for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.93, while it was recorded at 25.16 for the last single week of trading, and 26.51 for the last 200 days.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH] shares currently have an operating margin of -142.66 and a Gross Margin at -84.43. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -313.50.

Return on Total Capital for NCLH is now -12.20, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -27.67. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -73.83, with Return on Assets sitting at -22.87. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 275.81. Additionally, NCLH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 73.39, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 65.27. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 272.54, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 72.52.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH] managed to generate an average of -$116,983 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 26.75 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.07.Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Insider trade positions for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH]

There are presently around $5,416 million, or 55.80% of NCLH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NCLH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 37,893,083, which is approximately 16.635% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 20,406,476 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $536.08 million in NCLH stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $291.62 million in NCLH stock with ownership of nearly 12.659% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 325 institutional holders increased their position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NYSE:NCLH] by around 42,327,124 shares. Additionally, 190 investors decreased positions by around 11,696,901 shares, while 92 investors held positions by with 152,160,043 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 206,184,068 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NCLH stock had 96 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,221,872 shares, while 67 institutional investors sold positions of 2,954,318 shares during the same period.