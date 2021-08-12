Wall Street Analyst Initiated Oak Street Health Inc. [OSH]. What else is Wall St. saying

Oak Street Health Inc. [NYSE: OSH] closed the trading session at $51.01 on 08/11/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $49.785, while the highest price level was $54.1546. The company report on August 10, 2021 that Oak Street Health Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results.

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE: OSH, or the “Company”), a network of value-based primary care centers for adults on Medicare, reported financial results for its quarter ended June 30, 2021.

“We were pleased with another quarter of strong growth in light of continued uncertainty navigating the COVID-19 pandemic. We remain committed to our patients and communities, as we have throughout the pandemic, and are particularly proud of the more than 180,000 vaccine doses we have administered this year to predominantly older adults in underserved communities,” said Mike Pykosz, Chief Executive Officer of Oak Street Health. “In the second quarter, we generated at-risk patient growth of 54% and total revenue growth of 65% and continued our national expansion, opening 9 new centers in four new markets. On August 5th, we opened our 100th center compared to just 54 when the pandemic began in March 2020. We did encounter medical cost headwinds during the quarter related to COVID-19 hospitalizations, a significant increase in non-acute utilization, and historically high medical costs for new patients, resulting in an Adjusted EBITDA loss of $53.5 million compared to the low end of our prior guidance of $40.0 million. However, based on the strong performance across the majority of the drivers of business performance, our belief that the increase in medical costs will be temporary, and the expectation that we will receive an increase in per patient revenue in 2022 based on the increasing disease burden of our patient population, we are confident in the economics of our business in 2022 and beyond. Because of this confidence, we are increasing our new center guidance from 38-42 to 46-48 new centers for full year 2021.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -16.60 percent and weekly performance of -20.61 percent. The stock has been moved at -11.19 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -11.29 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -13.07 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.48M shares, OSH reached to a volume of 6799417 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Oak Street Health Inc. [OSH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OSH shares is $70.82 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OSH stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for Oak Street Health Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 21, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on April 20, 2021, representing the official price target for Oak Street Health Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $75, while Evercore ISI analysts kept a Outperform rating on OSH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Oak Street Health Inc. is set at 2.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for OSH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 41.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.72.

OSH stock trade performance evaluation

Oak Street Health Inc. [OSH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -20.61. With this latest performance, OSH shares dropped by -11.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OSH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 18.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.72 for Oak Street Health Inc. [OSH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 59.29, while it was recorded at 59.45 for the last single week of trading, and 56.74 for the last 200 days.

Oak Street Health Inc. [OSH]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Oak Street Health Inc. [OSH] shares currently have an operating margin of -21.71 and a Gross Margin at +6.65. Oak Street Health Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -21.35.

Return on Total Capital for OSH is now -79.59, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -83.64. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -97.24, with Return on Assets sitting at -34.72.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Oak Street Health Inc. [OSH] managed to generate an average of -$58,747 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.15 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.63.Oak Street Health Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.10 and a Current Ratio set at 4.10.

Oak Street Health Inc. [OSH]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $9,796 million, or 84.70% of OSH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OSH stocks are: GENERAL ATLANTIC, L.P. with ownership of 68,645,164, which is approximately -9.766% of the company’s market cap and around 5.90% of the total institutional ownership; NEWLIGHT PARTNERS LP, holding 45,301,209 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.31 billion in OSH stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $777.94 million in OSH stock with ownership of nearly 38.071% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Oak Street Health Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 159 institutional holders increased their position in Oak Street Health Inc. [NYSE:OSH] by around 35,967,842 shares. Additionally, 54 investors decreased positions by around 18,022,186 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 138,054,357 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 192,044,385 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OSH stock had 79 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,143,819 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 3,685,105 shares during the same period.