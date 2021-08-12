Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated [VRTX] Revenue clocked in at $6.68 billion, down -17.39% YTD: What’s Next?

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated [NASDAQ: VRTX] price plunged by -0.62 percent to reach at -$1.21. The company report on August 4, 2021 that Vertex Appoints Stuart A. Arbuckle as Chief Operating Officer.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (Nasdaq: VRTX) announced that Stuart A. Arbuckle has been appointed as the company’s Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer (COO), effective immediately. Mr. Arbuckle has served as Vertex’s Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer since 2012 and expanded his role to include oversight of operations earlier this year.

“This is an exciting time for Vertex, as we continue to expand access to our cystic fibrosis portfolio around the world and prepare to bring forward new therapies with the potential to transform the treatment of multiple serious diseases,” said Reshma Kewalramani, M.D., Chief Executive Officer and President of Vertex. “Stuart built out our world-class commercial teams in both the U.S. and International and led the effort to secure the reimbursement of our medicines around the world. He also has played a key role evolving our operating model to ready us for continued expansion into new diseases and geographic areas. In his new role, Stuart will ensure that we are best positioned to maximize the potential of our innovative therapies, secure access for patients and drive continued growth for Vertex.”.

A sum of 4202973 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.33M shares. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated shares reached a high of $199.28 and dropped to a low of $194.525 until finishing in the latest session at $195.25.

The one-year VRTX stock forecast points to a potential upside of 25.11. The average equity rating for VRTX stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated [VRTX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VRTX shares is $260.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VRTX stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

SVB Leerink have made an estimate for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 20, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on July 19, 2021, representing the official price target for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated is set at 3.86, with the Price to Sales ratio for VRTX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 25.56. Price to Free Cash Flow for VRTX in the course of the last twelve months was 28.83 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.40.

VRTX Stock Performance Analysis:

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated [VRTX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.17. With this latest performance, VRTX shares dropped by -1.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VRTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.53 for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated [VRTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 199.04, while it was recorded at 199.15 for the last single week of trading, and 214.26 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated [VRTX] shares currently have an operating margin of +46.27 and a Gross Margin at +88.14. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +43.67.

Return on Total Capital for VRTX is now 35.06, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 33.30. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 36.71, with Return on Assets sitting at 27.02. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated [VRTX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 10.85. Additionally, VRTX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 9.79, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.02. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 10.24, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 9.24.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated [VRTX] managed to generate an average of $797,543 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.18 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.62.Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.40 and a Current Ratio set at 4.60.

VRTX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VRTX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated go to 9.80%.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated [VRTX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $46,078 million, or 93.80% of VRTX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VRTX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 23,360,089, which is approximately -3.646% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 20,415,711 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.99 billion in VRTX stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $3.23 billion in VRTX stock with ownership of nearly -15.678% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 514 institutional holders increased their position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated [NASDAQ:VRTX] by around 19,685,604 shares. Additionally, 461 investors decreased positions by around 24,677,921 shares, while 114 investors held positions by with 191,633,093 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 235,996,618 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VRTX stock had 115 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,233,670 shares, while 106 institutional investors sold positions of 1,530,200 shares during the same period.