Valvoline Inc. [VVV] Is Currently 2.94 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Valvoline Inc. [NYSE: VVV] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.94% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.43%. The company report on August 5, 2021 that Valvoline Reports Third-Quarter Results.

– Reported net income of $97 million grew 64% and earnings per diluted share (EPS) of $0.53 grew 66%.

– Adjusted EPS of $0.55 grew 112% and adjusted EBITDA of $173 million grew 75%.

Over the last 12 months, VVV stock rose by 44.31%. The one-year Valvoline Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 19.65. The average equity rating for VVV stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $5.65 billion, with 182.00 million shares outstanding and 180.67 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 979.90K shares, VVV stock reached a trading volume of 6687875 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Valvoline Inc. [VVV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VVV shares is $38.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VVV stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Valvoline Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 19, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price from $26 to $30. The new note on the price target was released on February 04, 2021, representing the official price target for Valvoline Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Valvoline Inc. is set at 0.78, with the Price to Sales ratio for VVV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.02. Price to Free Cash Flow for VVV in the course of the last twelve months was 38.15 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

VVV Stock Performance Analysis:

Valvoline Inc. [VVV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.43. With this latest performance, VVV shares dropped by -1.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 27.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 44.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VVV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.65 for Valvoline Inc. [VVV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.04, while it was recorded at 30.88 for the last single week of trading, and 27.16 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Valvoline Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Valvoline Inc. [VVV] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.40 and a Gross Margin at +36.68. Valvoline Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.47.

Return on Total Capital for VVV is now 25.76, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 19.15. Additionally, VVV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 103.42, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 75.35.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Valvoline Inc. [VVV] managed to generate an average of $36,023 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.64 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.92.Valvoline Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

VVV Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VVV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Valvoline Inc. go to 10.00%.

Valvoline Inc. [VVV] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $5,373 million, or 97.20% of VVV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VVV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 16,649,922, which is approximately -0.549% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 15,422,056 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $481.17 million in VVV stocks shares; and BOSTON PARTNERS, currently with $363.14 million in VVV stock with ownership of nearly 58.681% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Valvoline Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 136 institutional holders increased their position in Valvoline Inc. [NYSE:VVV] by around 25,265,434 shares. Additionally, 170 investors decreased positions by around 28,919,085 shares, while 55 investors held positions by with 118,011,846 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 172,196,365 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VVV stock had 48 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,152,727 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 17,316,984 shares during the same period.