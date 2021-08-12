The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK] Revenue clocked in at $3.28 billion, up 29.05% YTD: What’s Next?

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [NYSE: BK] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.75% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 6.37%. The company report on August 9, 2021 that BNY Mellon Investment Management Commences Trading of Active ETF Solutions.

The BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF–First of Several Upcoming Active ETFs to Bring BNY Mellon Investment Management Specialist Capabilities to ETF Market.

BNY Mellon Investment Management, one of the world’s largest asset managers with $2.3 trillion in assets under management1, announced the expansion of its Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs) range with the introduction of the BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF, sub-advised by Dreyfus Cash Investment Strategies (CIS)2. This active ETF solution, which seeks to address the growing demand for increased yield with less volatility than a short-term bond fund and potentially additional return over money market funds3, is expected to commence trading on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on Wednesday, August 11, 2021.

Over the last 12 months, BK stock rose by 43.60%. The one-year The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation stock forecast points to a potential downside of -2.13. The average equity rating for BK stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $46.72 billion, with 869.46 million shares outstanding and 861.89 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.60M shares, BK stock reached a trading volume of 5001034 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BK shares is $53.63 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BK stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 20, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on June 17, 2021, representing the official price target for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation stock. On January 11, 2021, analysts increased their price target for BK shares from 44 to 57.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation is set at 1.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for BK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 232.17.

BK Stock Performance Analysis:

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.37. With this latest performance, BK shares gained by 9.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 31.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 43.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.79 for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 50.64, while it was recorded at 53.39 for the last single week of trading, and 45.69 for the last 200 days.

Insight into The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK] shares currently have an operating margin of +25.58. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.49.

Return on Total Capital for BK is now 3.98, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.35. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.27, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.85. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 140.59. Additionally, BK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 58.44, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.71. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 55.27, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 20.70.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK] managed to generate an average of $74,454 per employee.

BK Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation go to 11.32%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $39,838 million, or 85.50% of BK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BK stocks are: BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC with ownership of 72,357,453, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 69,154,302 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.79 billion in BK stocks shares; and DODGE & COX, currently with $3.37 billion in BK stock with ownership of nearly 0.178% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 464 institutional holders increased their position in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [NYSE:BK] by around 46,909,942 shares. Additionally, 461 investors decreased positions by around 68,832,051 shares, while 213 investors held positions by with 611,631,490 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 727,373,483 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BK stock had 119 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,219,038 shares, while 74 institutional investors sold positions of 17,455,889 shares during the same period.