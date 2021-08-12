Tellurian Inc. [TELL] moved up 0.33: Why It’s Important

Tellurian Inc. [NASDAQ: TELL] closed the trading session at $3.02 on 08/10/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $2.95, while the highest price level was $3.08. The company report on August 6, 2021 that Tellurian Closes Public Offering of Common Stock.

Tellurian Inc. (Tellurian or the Company) (Nasdaq: TELL) announced that it has closed its previously announced public offering of 35,000,000 shares of common stock at a public offering price of $3.00 per share. Proceeds from the offering, after deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated fees and expenses, were approximately $100.7 million. B. Riley Securities, Inc. acted as the sole bookrunner for the offering. The Company has granted the underwriter of the offering a 30-day option to purchase up to 5,250,000 additional shares of common stock of the Company to cover over-allotments, if any. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for general corporate purposes, including the potential acquisition of upstream assets.

The offering was made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement of the Company previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). The offering was made only by means of a prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus. Copies of the prospectus supplement for the offering and the accompanying prospectus may be obtained by sending a request to B. Riley Securities, Inc., Attention: Prospectus Department, 1300 North 17th Street, Suite 1300, Arlington, Virginia 22209; Telephone: (703) 312-9580, or by emailing prospectuses@brileyfin.com.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 135.94 percent and weekly performance of -13.96 percent. The stock has been moved at -7.08 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -31.98 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 39.17 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 16.01M shares, TELL reached to a volume of 7634390 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Tellurian Inc. [TELL]:

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Tellurian Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 08, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI raised their target price from $3 to $7. The new note on the price target was released on June 08, 2021, representing the official price target for Tellurian Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $2 to $8, while Morgan Stanley kept a Equal-Weight rating on TELL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tellurian Inc. is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for TELL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 22.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.26.

TELL stock trade performance evaluation

Tellurian Inc. [TELL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.96. With this latest performance, TELL shares dropped by -31.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 214.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TELL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.80 for Tellurian Inc. [TELL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.09, while it was recorded at 2.99 for the last single week of trading, and 2.62 for the last 200 days.

Tellurian Inc. [TELL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tellurian Inc. [TELL] shares currently have an operating margin of -191.96 and a Gross Margin at +7.97. Tellurian Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -562.85.

Return on Total Capital for TELL is now -26.58, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -109.86. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -153.02, with Return on Assets sitting at -62.40. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Tellurian Inc. [TELL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 114.44. Additionally, TELL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 53.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.61. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 45.93, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 21.41.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Tellurian Inc. [TELL] managed to generate an average of -$2,065,647 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.92 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.11.Tellurian Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Tellurian Inc. [TELL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $307 million, or 23.00% of TELL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TELL stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 23,481,581, which is approximately 770.468% of the company’s market cap and around 15.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 13,530,353 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $40.86 million in TELL stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $39.58 million in TELL stock with ownership of nearly 9.403% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tellurian Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 108 institutional holders increased their position in Tellurian Inc. [NASDAQ:TELL] by around 50,192,850 shares. Additionally, 53 investors decreased positions by around 3,046,452 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 48,523,269 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 101,762,571 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TELL stock had 47 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,531,148 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 997,444 shares during the same period.