Rocket Companies Inc. [RKT] moved up 1.09: Why It’s Important

Rocket Companies Inc. [NYSE: RKT] jumped around 0.19 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $17.61 at the close of the session, up 1.09%. The company report on August 12, 2021 that ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Against Rocket Companies, Inc. and Announces Opportunity for Shareholders with Substantial Losses to Lead Case – RKT.

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP filed a class action lawsuit seeking to represent purchasers of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Class A common stock during the period between February 25, 2021 and May 5, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The Rocket Companies class action lawsuit charges Rocket Companies and certain of its executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The Rocket Companies class action lawsuit – Qaiyum v. Rocket Companies, Inc., No. 21-cv-11528 – was initiated in the Eastern District of Michigan. A similar lawsuit – Arent v. Rocket Companies, Inc., No. 21-cv-11528 – is also pending in the Eastern District of Michigan.

If you suffered substantial losses and wish to serve as lead plaintiff of the Rocket Companies class action lawsuit, please provide your information by clicking here. You can also contact attorney Brian E. Cochran of Robbins Geller by calling 800/449-4900 or via e-mail at bcochran@rgrdlaw.com. Lead plaintiff motions for the Rocket Companies class action lawsuit must be filed with the court no later than August 30, 2021.

Rocket Companies Inc. stock is now -8.88% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. RKT Stock saw the intraday high of $17.82 and lowest of $17.35 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 41.10, which means current price is +8.57% above from all time high which was touched on 03/02/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 7.61M shares, RKT reached a trading volume of 3982097 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Rocket Companies Inc. [RKT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RKT shares is $20.31 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RKT stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Rocket Companies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 20, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies dropped their target price from $26 to $18. The new note on the price target was released on July 12, 2021, representing the official price target for Rocket Companies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Neutral rating on RKT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rocket Companies Inc. is set at 0.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for RKT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.44.

How has RKT stock performed recently?

Rocket Companies Inc. [RKT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.92. With this latest performance, RKT shares gained by 2.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RKT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.29 for Rocket Companies Inc. [RKT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.76, while it was recorded at 17.54 for the last single week of trading, and 20.66 for the last 200 days.

Rocket Companies Inc. [RKT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Rocket Companies Inc. [RKT] shares currently have an operating margin of +65.76 and a Gross Margin at +99.51. Rocket Companies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.31.

Return on Total Capital for RKT is now 36.63, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.98. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.46, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.69. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Rocket Companies Inc. [RKT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 5,599.09. Additionally, RKT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 98.25, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 73.17. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4,409.28, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 77.37.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 32.15 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.53.

Insider trade positions for Rocket Companies Inc. [RKT]

There are presently around $1,338 million, or 54.80% of RKT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RKT stocks are: CALEDONIA (PRIVATE) INVESTMENTS PTY LTD with ownership of 9,548,827, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.22% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,376,505 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $112.29 million in RKT stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $98.92 million in RKT stock with ownership of nearly -47.469% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Rocket Companies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 154 institutional holders increased their position in Rocket Companies Inc. [NYSE:RKT] by around 17,113,752 shares. Additionally, 120 investors decreased positions by around 20,080,861 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 38,808,880 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 76,003,493 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RKT stock had 69 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,070,392 shares, while 50 institutional investors sold positions of 6,871,607 shares during the same period.