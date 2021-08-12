Paysafe Limited [PSFE] Stock trading around $10.38 per share: What’s Next?

Paysafe Limited [NYSE: PSFE] traded at a low on 08/11/21, posting a -0.48 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $10.38. The company report on August 10, 2021 that Paysafe Appoints Chirag Patel To Lead Its Digital Wallets Division.

Former Santander and Amazon executive brings additional digital payments experience to the Paysafe leadership team.

Paysafe (NYSE: PSFE), a leading specialized payments platform, announced it has appointed international payments executive, Chirag Patel, as CEO of its global Digital Wallets business. Patel will report directly into Group CEO, Philip McHugh, when he joins the company in early September.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6719043 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Paysafe Limited stands at 3.86% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.02%.

The market cap for PSFE stock reached $7.12 billion, with 723.71 million shares outstanding and 164.47 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.58M shares, PSFE reached a trading volume of 6719043 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PSFE shares is $16.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PSFE stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Paysafe Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 28, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on June 18, 2021, representing the official price target for Paysafe Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $17, while Susquehanna analysts kept a Positive rating on PSFE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Paysafe Limited is set at 0.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for PSFE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.31.

Paysafe Limited [PSFE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.07. With this latest performance, PSFE shares dropped by -5.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -37.81% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PSFE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.12 for Paysafe Limited [PSFE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.21, while it was recorded at 10.58 for the last single week of trading, and 13.15 for the last 200 days.

Paysafe Limited [PSFE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Paysafe Limited [PSFE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.12. Additionally, PSFE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.12, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.11.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Paysafe Limited [PSFE] managed to generate an average of -$1,740,507 per employee.Paysafe Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Insider trade positions for Paysafe Limited [PSFE]

Positions in Paysafe Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 123 institutional holders increased their position in Paysafe Limited [NYSE:PSFE] by around 397,342,476 shares. Additionally, 88 investors decreased positions by around 27,897,760 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 108,145 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 425,132,091 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PSFE stock had 82 new institutional investments in for a total of 348,989,367 shares, while 61 institutional investors sold positions of 23,468,855 shares during the same period.