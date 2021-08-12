Odeon slashes price target on The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. [PNC] – find out why.

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. [NYSE: PNC] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.15% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 4.80%. The company report on August 11, 2021 that Harris Williams Advises Sparus Holdings, Inc. on its Sale to Ridgemont Equity Partners.

Over the last 12 months, PNC stock rose by 72.40%. The one-year The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 1.93. The average equity rating for PNC stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $80.83 billion, with 426.00 million shares outstanding and 423.69 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.56M shares, PNC stock reached a trading volume of 3858981 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. [PNC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PNC shares is $197.72 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PNC stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Odeon have made an estimate for The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 19, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Keefe Bruyette raised their target price to Mkt Perform. The new note on the price target was released on July 07, 2021, representing the official price target for The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $194 to $252, while Wolfe Research kept a Outperform rating on PNC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. is set at 4.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for PNC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 224.58. Price to Free Cash Flow for PNC in the course of the last twelve months was 30.17.

PNC Stock Performance Analysis:

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. [PNC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.80. With this latest performance, PNC shares gained by 2.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 72.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PNC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.87 for The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. [PNC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 187.73, while it was recorded at 190.51 for the last single week of trading, and 167.76 for the last 200 days.

Insight into The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. [PNC] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.81. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.17.

Return on Total Capital for PNC is now 3.32, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.67. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.71, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.67. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. [PNC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 75.16. Additionally, PNC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.91, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.65. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 61.34, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 32.74.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. [PNC] managed to generate an average of $57,534 per employee.

PNC Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PNC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. go to -1.62%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. [PNC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $67,944 million, or 83.90% of PNC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PNC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 36,197,330, which is approximately 7.901% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 28,856,767 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.6 billion in PNC stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $4.0 billion in PNC stock with ownership of nearly -21.744% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 616 institutional holders increased their position in The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. [NYSE:PNC] by around 16,582,894 shares. Additionally, 555 investors decreased positions by around 19,718,248 shares, while 270 investors held positions by with 314,105,883 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 350,407,025 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PNC stock had 127 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,755,277 shares, while 61 institutional investors sold positions of 2,699,516 shares during the same period.