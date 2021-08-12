NortonLifeLock Inc. [NLOK] Is Currently 8.70 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

NortonLifeLock Inc. [NASDAQ: NLOK] gained 8.70% on the last trading session, reaching $26.25 price per share at the time. The company report on August 12, 2021 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates NortonLifeLock Inc.

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of NortonLifeLock Inc. (“NortonLifeLock” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: NLOK) in connection with the Company’s proposed acquisition by Avast Plc (“Avast”) (LSE: AVST). Under the terms of the agreement, Avast shareholders will be entitled to receive for each Avast share held: $7.61 in cash and 0.0302 of a NortonLifeLock share (“Majority Cash Option”), representing implied per-share merger consideration of approximately $8.34 based upon NortonLifeLock’s August 10, 2021 closing price of $24.15; or as an alternative to the Majority Cash Option, Avast Shareholders (other than those resident in a restricted jurisdiction) may elect to receive for each Avast share held: $2.37 in cash and 0.1937 of a NortonLifeLock share, representing implied per-share merger consideration of approximately $7.05 based upon NortonLifeLock’s August 10, 2021 closing price of $24.15. Avast shareholders who do not positively elect to receive the Majority Stock Option will receive the Majority Cash Option. Upon completion of the merger, and subject to the elections made by Avast shareholders, Avast shareholders will own between approximately 14% (if all Avast shareholders, other than the Avast directors who hold Avast shares, receive the Majority Cash Option) and approximately 26% (if all Avast shareholders elect for the Majority Stock Option) of the combined company on a fully diluted basis. The transaction is valued at between approximately $8.1 billion and $8.6 billion, depending on Avast shareholders’ elections.

NortonLifeLock Inc. represents 580.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $15.26 billion with the latest information. NLOK stock price has been found in the range of $25.50 to $26.58.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.58M shares, NLOK reached a trading volume of 14505484 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NLOK shares is $28.97 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NLOK stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for NortonLifeLock Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 12, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Underperform. The new note on the price target was released on April 13, 2021, representing the official price target for NortonLifeLock Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $24, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Neutral rating on NLOK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NortonLifeLock Inc. is set at 0.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for NLOK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.82. Price to Free Cash Flow for NLOK in the course of the last twelve months was 35.00 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

Trading performance analysis for NLOK stock

NortonLifeLock Inc. [NLOK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.38. With this latest performance, NLOK shares dropped by -3.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 17.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NLOK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.85 for NortonLifeLock Inc. [NLOK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.65, while it was recorded at 24.45 for the last single week of trading, and 22.66 for the last 200 days.

NortonLifeLock Inc. [NLOK]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

NortonLifeLock Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

NortonLifeLock Inc. [NLOK]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NLOK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NortonLifeLock Inc. go to 14.50%.

An analysis of insider ownership at NortonLifeLock Inc. [NLOK]

There are presently around $14,030 million, or 93.80% of NLOK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NLOK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 63,228,023, which is approximately 0.187% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 62,746,098 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.65 billion in NLOK stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.18 billion in NLOK stock with ownership of nearly -5.041% of the company’s market capitalization.

237 institutional holders increased their position in NortonLifeLock Inc. [NASDAQ:NLOK] by around 45,823,419 shares. Additionally, 274 investors decreased positions by around 46,276,744 shares, while 88 investors held positions by with 442,357,066 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 534,457,229 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NLOK stock had 78 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,376,553 shares, while 71 institutional investors sold positions of 10,207,932 shares during the same period.