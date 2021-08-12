Nokia Corporation [NOK] Revenue clocked in at $26.31 billion, up 53.96% YTD: What’s Next?

Nokia Corporation [NYSE: NOK] price plunged by 0.00 percent to reach at $0.0. The company report on August 11, 2021 that INVESTOR ALERT: Labaton Sucharow Pursuing Arbitration for Robinhood Trading Restrictions; Traders with Losses Encouraged to Contact the Firm.

A sum of 18978009 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 34.96M shares. Nokia Corporation shares reached a high of $6.03 and dropped to a low of $5.97 until finishing in the latest session at $6.02.

The one-year NOK stock forecast points to a potential downside of -5.8. The average equity rating for NOK stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Nokia Corporation [NOK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NOK shares is $5.69 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NOK stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Nokia Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 30, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price from $4.30 to $7.80. The new note on the price target was released on July 14, 2021, representing the official price target for Nokia Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nokia Corporation is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for NOK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.82. Price to Free Cash Flow for NOK in the course of the last twelve months was 14.34 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

NOK Stock Performance Analysis:

Nokia Corporation [NOK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.37. With this latest performance, NOK shares gained by 2.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 44.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 21.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NOK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.10 for Nokia Corporation [NOK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.61, while it was recorded at 6.09 for the last single week of trading, and 4.55 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Nokia Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nokia Corporation [NOK] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.72 and a Gross Margin at +37.48. Nokia Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -11.53.

Return on Total Capital for NOK is now 10.69, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -13.17. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -18.14, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.39. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Nokia Corporation [NOK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 52.03. Additionally, NOK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.23, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.06. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 46.02, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 30.27.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.19 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.55.Nokia Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

NOK Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NOK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Nokia Corporation go to 16.53%.

Nokia Corporation [NOK] Insider Position Details

Positions in Nokia Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 240 institutional holders increased their position in Nokia Corporation [NYSE:NOK] by around 134,325,795 shares. Additionally, 215 investors decreased positions by around 72,236,850 shares, while 121 investors held positions by with 154,225,527 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 360,788,172 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NOK stock had 87 new institutional investments in for a total of 48,073,787 shares, while 70 institutional investors sold positions of 13,835,307 shares during the same period.