New Senior Investment Group Inc. [SNR] gain 70.27% so far this year. What now?

New Senior Investment Group Inc. [NYSE: SNR] price surged by 0.23 percent to reach at $0.02.

A sum of 5763462 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.64M shares. New Senior Investment Group Inc. shares reached a high of $8.90 and dropped to a low of $8.73 until finishing in the latest session at $8.82.

The one-year SNR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 2.33. The average equity rating for SNR stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on New Senior Investment Group Inc. [SNR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SNR shares is $9.03 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SNR stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Colliers Securities have made an estimate for New Senior Investment Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 30, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on August 21, 2020, representing the official price target for New Senior Investment Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $7.50 to $8.50, while CapitalOne kept a Overweight rating on SNR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for New Senior Investment Group Inc. is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for SNR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.27. Price to Free Cash Flow for SNR in the course of the last twelve months was 20.97.

SNR Stock Performance Analysis:

New Senior Investment Group Inc. [SNR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.54. With this latest performance, SNR shares dropped by -2.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 57.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 94.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SNR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.02 for New Senior Investment Group Inc. [SNR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.34, while it was recorded at 8.95 for the last single week of trading, and 6.47 for the last 200 days.

Insight into New Senior Investment Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and New Senior Investment Group Inc. [SNR] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.46 and a Gross Margin at +20.88. New Senior Investment Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6.29.

Return on Total Capital for SNR is now 2.48, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.17. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -8.30, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.05. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, New Senior Investment Group Inc. [SNR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 665.77. Additionally, SNR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 86.94, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 83.90. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 727.24, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 86.36.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, New Senior Investment Group Inc. [SNR] managed to generate an average of -$1,221,118 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 37.27 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.17.

New Senior Investment Group Inc. [SNR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $576 million, or 86.00% of SNR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SNR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 8,028,338, which is approximately 0.084% of the company’s market cap and around 2.00% of the total institutional ownership; PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL INC, holding 6,958,159 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $61.37 million in SNR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $53.87 million in SNR stock with ownership of nearly -3.878% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in New Senior Investment Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 60 institutional holders increased their position in New Senior Investment Group Inc. [NYSE:SNR] by around 14,068,116 shares. Additionally, 77 investors decreased positions by around 7,144,910 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 44,076,455 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 65,289,481 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SNR stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,467,747 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 2,165,207 shares during the same period.