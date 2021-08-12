New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. [EDU] Revenue clocked in at $3.86 billion, down -88.21% YTD: What’s Next?

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. [NYSE: EDU] loss -0.45% or -0.01 points to close at $2.19 with a heavy trading volume of 43445377 shares. The company report on July 31, 2021 that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. Cancels Scheduled Earnings Release and Earnings Call.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (“New Oriental” or the “Company”) (NYSE: EDU and SEHK: 9901), the largest provider of private educational services in China, announced that in light of the recent regulatory developments, it will cancel the earnings release for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2021, as well as the corresponding earnings conference call and live webcast previously scheduled at 8:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time (8:00 p.m. Beijing Time) on Tuesday, August 3, 2021. The Company will provide further updates at an appropriate time in the future.

About New Oriental.

It opened the trading session at $2.24, the shares rose to $2.34 and dropped to $2.17, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for EDU points out that the company has recorded -88.28% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -12.89% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 74.21M shares, EDU reached to a volume of 43445377 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. [EDU]:

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 27, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Daiwa Securities raised their target price from $11 to $2.40. The new note on the price target was released on July 27, 2021, representing the official price target for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. stock. On July 26, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for EDU shares from 14.20 to 3.60.

The Average True Range (ATR) for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. is set at 0.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for EDU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.48.

Trading performance analysis for EDU stock

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. [EDU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.35. With this latest performance, EDU shares dropped by -66.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -88.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -84.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EDU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 24.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 26.31 for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. [EDU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.49, while it was recorded at 2.15 for the last single week of trading, and 13.87 for the last 200 days.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. [EDU]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. [EDU]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EDU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. go to 19.44%.

An analysis of insider ownership at New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. [EDU]

There are presently around $2,837 million, or 86.70% of EDU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EDU stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 83,842,700, which is approximately 11.255% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; DAVIS SELECTED ADVISERS, holding 70,536,201 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $154.47 million in EDU stocks shares; and SCHRODER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP, currently with $152.55 million in EDU stock with ownership of nearly 13.916% of the company’s market capitalization.

228 institutional holders increased their position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. [NYSE:EDU] by around 201,750,538 shares. Additionally, 215 investors decreased positions by around 258,885,933 shares, while 48 investors held positions by with 834,732,143 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,295,368,614 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EDU stock had 64 new institutional investments in for a total of 28,154,041 shares, while 84 institutional investors sold positions of 46,484,034 shares during the same period.