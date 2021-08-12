MoneyGram International Inc. [MGI] stock Upgrade by JP Morgan analyst, price target now $10

MoneyGram International Inc. [NASDAQ: MGI] traded at a low on 08/10/21, posting a -2.47 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $9.48. The company report on August 10, 2021 that GES Announces Mike Haarvei as Vice President of Client Relations.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2107710 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of MoneyGram International Inc. stands at 5.25% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.36%.

The market cap for MGI stock reached $849.60 million, with 87.20 million shares outstanding and 84.88 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.39M shares, MGI reached a trading volume of 2107710 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about MoneyGram International Inc. [MGI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MGI shares is $8.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MGI stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for MoneyGram International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 10, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 11, 2021, representing the official price target for MoneyGram International Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $3, while Evercore ISI analysts kept a In-line rating on MGI stock. On March 24, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for MGI shares from 3.50 to 1.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MoneyGram International Inc. is set at 0.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for MGI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.66. Price to Free Cash Flow for MGI in the course of the last twelve months was 292.96.

How has MGI stock performed recently?

MoneyGram International Inc. [MGI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.37. With this latest performance, MGI shares dropped by -10.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 174.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MGI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.53 for MoneyGram International Inc. [MGI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.33, while it was recorded at 9.79 for the last single week of trading, and 7.85 for the last 200 days.

MoneyGram International Inc. [MGI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Earnings analysis for MoneyGram International Inc. [MGI]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MGI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for MoneyGram International Inc. go to 2.50%.

Insider trade positions for MoneyGram International Inc. [MGI]

There are presently around $390 million, or 47.30% of MGI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MGI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 3,368,719, which is approximately -0.794% of the company’s market cap and around 6.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 2,971,401 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $28.17 million in MGI stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $26.2 million in MGI stock with ownership of nearly 378.623% of the company’s market capitalization.

68 institutional holders increased their position in MoneyGram International Inc. [NASDAQ:MGI] by around 12,409,951 shares. Additionally, 64 investors decreased positions by around 8,328,531 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 20,357,847 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 41,096,329 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MGI stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,207,119 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 1,919,784 shares during the same period.