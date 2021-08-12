Market cap of CommScope Holding Company Inc. [COMM] reaches 3.24B – now what?

CommScope Holding Company Inc. [NASDAQ: COMM] loss -0.06% on the last trading session, reaching $15.98 price per share at the time. The company report on August 12, 2021 that CommScope Prices $1,250 Million Senior Secured Notes Offering.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: COMM) (the “Company,” “we,” “us” or “our”) announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, CommScope, Inc. (the “Issuer”), priced its offering of $1,250 million in aggregate principal amount of 4.75% senior secured notes due 2029 (the “Notes”). The Notes are being offered to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and to certain non-U.S. persons outside the United States in reliance on Regulation S under the Securities Act.

The Notes will be guaranteed on a senior secured basis by the Company and each of the Issuer’s existing and future wholly owned domestic restricted subsidiaries on a senior secured basis, subject to certain exceptions, and secured on a first-priority basis by security interests in the Fixed Asset Collateral and on a second-priority basis in the Current Asset Collateral under our senior secured credit facilities, and subject to certain limitations and permitted liens.

CommScope Holding Company Inc. represents 204.10 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $3.24 billion with the latest information. COMM stock price has been found in the range of $15.44 to $16.065.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.52M shares, COMM reached a trading volume of 3792685 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about CommScope Holding Company Inc. [COMM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COMM shares is $21.95 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COMM stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for CommScope Holding Company Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 21, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank raised their target price from $14 to $21. The new note on the price target was released on April 13, 2021, representing the official price target for CommScope Holding Company Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $21, while Rosenblatt analysts kept a Buy rating on COMM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CommScope Holding Company Inc. is set at 0.91, with the Price to Sales ratio for COMM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 47.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.20. Price to Free Cash Flow for COMM in the course of the last twelve months was 15.88 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

Trading performance analysis for COMM stock

CommScope Holding Company Inc. [COMM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -22.76. With this latest performance, COMM shares dropped by -25.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 50.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COMM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 20.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.93 for CommScope Holding Company Inc. [COMM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.48, while it was recorded at 16.22 for the last single week of trading, and 16.08 for the last 200 days.

CommScope Holding Company Inc. [COMM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CommScope Holding Company Inc. [COMM] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.18 and a Gross Margin at +25.10. CommScope Holding Company Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6.80.

Return on Total Capital for COMM is now 2.33, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -5.03. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -35.47, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.09. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CommScope Holding Company Inc. [COMM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 694.59. Additionally, COMM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 87.41, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 71.46. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2,706.39, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 86.56.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CommScope Holding Company Inc. [COMM] managed to generate an average of -$19,113 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.30 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.60.CommScope Holding Company Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

CommScope Holding Company Inc. [COMM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COMM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CommScope Holding Company Inc. go to 25.90%.

An analysis of insider ownership at CommScope Holding Company Inc. [COMM]

There are presently around $3,135 million, or 95.80% of COMM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of COMM stocks are: WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP with ownership of 24,822,013, which is approximately -7.738% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 21,623,197 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $345.54 million in COMM stocks shares; and FPR PARTNERS LLC, currently with $262.92 million in COMM stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CommScope Holding Company Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 130 institutional holders increased their position in CommScope Holding Company Inc. [NASDAQ:COMM] by around 20,522,632 shares. Additionally, 103 investors decreased positions by around 17,340,550 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 158,290,354 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 196,153,536 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. COMM stock had 51 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,776,273 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 2,048,409 shares during the same period.