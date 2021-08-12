Market cap of Bitfarms Ltd. [BITF] reaches 1.16B – now what?

Bitfarms Ltd. [NASDAQ: BITF] plunged by -$0.02 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $6.7296 during the day while it closed the day at $6.59. The company report on August 5, 2021 that Bitfarms Provides Bitcoin Production Update and Announces Release Date of Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results.

Bitfarms Ltd. (“Bitfarms”, or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BITF // TSXV: BITF), a publicly traded Bitcoin mining company, currently powering approximately 1.5% of the Bitcoin network with greater than 99% green hydroelectricity, announces a Bitcoin production update and the announcement date of its second quarter 2021 financial results.

Mining Production Highlights as of August 1, 2021.

Bitfarms Ltd. stock has also gained 50.80% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BITF stock has inclined by 16.86% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 83.57% and gained 246.84% year-on date.

The market cap for BITF stock reached $1.16 billion, with 123.88 million shares outstanding and 121.94 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.48M shares, BITF reached a trading volume of 8989322 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bitfarms Ltd. is set at 0.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for BITF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 17.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.38.

BITF stock trade performance evaluation

Bitfarms Ltd. [BITF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 50.80. With this latest performance, BITF shares gained by 72.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 83.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2139.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BITF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 78.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 86.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 73.83 for Bitfarms Ltd. [BITF], while it was recorded at 5.80 for the last single week of trading.

Bitfarms Ltd. [BITF]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Bitfarms Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.70 and a Current Ratio set at 8.70.

Bitfarms Ltd. [BITF]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $16 million, or 8.73% of BITF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BITF stocks are: RUSSELL INVESTMENTS GROUP, LTD. with ownership of 1,792,599, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 25.06% of the total institutional ownership; VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP, holding 394,308 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.6 million in BITF stocks shares; and CYPRESS WEALTH SERVICES, LLC, currently with $0.46 million in BITF stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

14 institutional holders increased their position in Bitfarms Ltd. [NASDAQ:BITF] by around 2,409,447 shares. Additionally, 1 investors decreased positions by around 7,000 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 7,000 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,409,447 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BITF stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,409,447 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 7,000 shares during the same period.