Market cap of ABVC BioPharma Inc. [ABVC] reaches 95.30M – now what?

ABVC BioPharma Inc. [NASDAQ: ABVC] traded at a low on 08/11/21, posting a -4.02 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $3.58. The company report on August 6, 2021 that WallachBeth Capital Announces the Completion of an Underwritten Public Offering of 1,100,000 Units for ABVC BioPharma, Inc.

WallachBeth Capital, a leading provider of capital markets and institutional execution services, announced the completion of an underwritten public offering of 1,100,000 units for ABVC BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: Common stock – ABVC) at an offering price of $6.25 per unit for total gross proceeds of $6.875 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other estimated offering expenses and before any exercise of the underwriters’ overallotment option.

Each Unit consists of one share of common stock, one Series A warrant to purchase one share of common stock at an exercise price equal to $6.30 per share, exercisable until the fifth anniversary of the issuance date, and one Series B warrant to purchase one common share at an exercise price of $10.00 per share, exercisable until the fifth anniversary of the issuance date. The Series B warrant can be exercised via cashless exercise upon the earlier of 15 days from the warrant issuance date or the time when $10 million of volume is traded in the common shares, in accordance with the terms thereof. The shares of Common Stock and Warrants comprising the Units are immediately separable and will be issued separately in the offering.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5660308 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of ABVC BioPharma Inc. stands at 16.98% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.59%.

The market cap for ABVC stock reached $95.30 million, with 24.42 million shares outstanding and 12.12 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 86.83K shares, ABVC reached a trading volume of 5660308 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about ABVC BioPharma Inc. [ABVC]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for ABVC BioPharma Inc. is set at 0.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for ABVC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 136.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 32.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.10.

How has ABVC stock performed recently?

ABVC BioPharma Inc. [ABVC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.38. With this latest performance, ABVC shares dropped by -27.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ABVC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.47 for ABVC BioPharma Inc. [ABVC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.77, while it was recorded at 3.36 for the last single week of trading, and 4.65 for the last 200 days.

ABVC BioPharma Inc. [ABVC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

ABVC BioPharma Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.