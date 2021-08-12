Market Analysts see Sonos Inc. [SONO] gaining to $37. Time to buy?

Sonos Inc. [NASDAQ: SONO] loss -1.16% on the last trading session, reaching $34.80 price per share at the time. The company report on August 12, 2021 that Sonos Reports Record Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results and Raises Fiscal Year 2021 Outlook.

Sonos, Inc. (Nasdaq: SONO) reported record third quarter fiscal 2021 results.

Third Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights (unaudited).

Sonos Inc. represents 121.88 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $4.31 billion with the latest information. SONO stock price has been found in the range of $33.44 to $35.51.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.96M shares, SONO reached a trading volume of 4443467 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Sonos Inc. [SONO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SONO shares is $43.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SONO stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Sonos Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 12, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on October 15, 2020, representing the official price target for Sonos Inc. stock. On April 17, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for SONO shares from 20 to 7.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sonos Inc. is set at 1.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for SONO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.16. Price to Free Cash Flow for SONO in the course of the last twelve months was 15.66 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.00.

Trading performance analysis for SONO stock

Sonos Inc. [SONO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.30. With this latest performance, SONO shares dropped by -0.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 157.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SONO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.38 for Sonos Inc. [SONO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.33, while it was recorded at 34.62 for the last single week of trading, and 31.71 for the last 200 days.

Sonos Inc. [SONO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sonos Inc. [SONO] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.10 and a Gross Margin at +43.12. Sonos Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.52.

Return on Total Capital for SONO is now 4.17, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -5.98. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -6.95, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.55. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sonos Inc. [SONO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 28.94. Additionally, SONO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 22.44, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.56. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 23.04, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 17.87.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sonos Inc. [SONO] managed to generate an average of -$14,096 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 16.82 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.68.Sonos Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Sonos Inc. [SONO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SONO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sonos Inc. go to 26.60%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Sonos Inc. [SONO]

There are presently around $3,392 million, or 81.90% of SONO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SONO stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 11,995,748, which is approximately 2.522% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 10,965,516 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $381.6 million in SONO stocks shares; and LORD, ABBETT & CO. LLC, currently with $149.29 million in SONO stock with ownership of nearly -16.264% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sonos Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 186 institutional holders increased their position in Sonos Inc. [NASDAQ:SONO] by around 21,096,764 shares. Additionally, 161 investors decreased positions by around 19,286,237 shares, while 42 investors held positions by with 57,075,551 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 97,458,552 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SONO stock had 78 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,281,488 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 2,327,362 shares during the same period.