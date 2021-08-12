Market Analysts see Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL] gaining to $34. Time to buy?

Carnival Corporation & plc [NYSE: CCL] traded at a high on 08/11/21, posting a 1.44 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $23.99. The company report on August 10, 2021 that Cunard Makes Final Touches to Queen Elizabeth as the Ship Prepares for Return to Sailing on Friday.

– The final touches are being made to Cunard’s Queen Elizabeth as the luxury cruise line prepares to return to sailing on Friday, August 13th after a 17 month break.

“I think I speak for the entire team at Cunard when I say how delighted we are to be returning to what we do best as we get ready to welcome our guests back on board,” said Cunard President Simon Palethorpe.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 29259431 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Carnival Corporation & plc stands at 4.66% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.19%.

The market cap for CCL stock reached $26.63 billion, with 1.13 billion shares outstanding and 903.80 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 31.38M shares, CCL reached a trading volume of 29259431 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CCL shares is $28.48 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CCL stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Carnival Corporation & plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 06, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on June 16, 2021, representing the official price target for Carnival Corporation & plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $18 to $40, while Credit Suisse kept a Outperform rating on CCL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Carnival Corporation & plc is set at 1.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for CCL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 188.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.35.

How has CCL stock performed recently?

Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.02. With this latest performance, CCL shares gained by 4.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 51.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CCL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.31 for Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.40, while it was recorded at 23.20 for the last single week of trading, and 23.76 for the last 200 days.

Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL] shares currently have an operating margin of -84.99 and a Gross Margin at -52.26. Carnival Corporation & plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -182.95.

Return on Total Capital for CCL is now -11.08, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -25.91. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -44.58, with Return on Assets sitting at -20.75. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 138.07. Additionally, CCL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 58.00, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 52.95. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 113.86, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 47.82.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.85 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.11.Carnival Corporation & plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Insider trade positions for Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL]

There are presently around $12,453 million, or 52.70% of CCL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CCL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 84,332,262, which is approximately 33.728% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND, holding 50,830,926 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.22 billion in CCL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.18 billion in CCL stock with ownership of nearly 9.176% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Carnival Corporation & plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 425 institutional holders increased their position in Carnival Corporation & plc [NYSE:CCL] by around 75,540,607 shares. Additionally, 290 investors decreased positions by around 70,705,756 shares, while 159 investors held positions by with 372,827,417 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 519,073,780 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CCL stock had 101 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,903,380 shares, while 88 institutional investors sold positions of 15,036,576 shares during the same period.