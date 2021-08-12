Lightning eMotors Inc. [ZEV] Revenue clocked in at $12.98 million, down -22.84% YTD: What’s Next?

Lightning eMotors Inc. [NYSE: ZEV] slipped around -1.43 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $10.17 at the close of the session, down -12.33%. The company report on August 11, 2021 that Lightning eMotors, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call.

Lightning eMotors, Inc. (“Lightning eMotors” or the “Company”) (NYSE: ZEV) announced that the Company will release its second quarter 2021 results after market close on Monday, August 16, 2021, to be followed by a conference call at 5:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) on the same day.

Interested investors and other parties can listen to a webcast of the live conference call by logging onto the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://ir.lightningemotors.com.

Lightning eMotors Inc. stock is now -22.84% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ZEV Stock saw the intraday high of $12.13 and lowest of $10.13 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 17.36, which means current price is +74.02% above from all time high which was touched on 01/21/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.94M shares, ZEV reached a trading volume of 22036636 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Lightning eMotors Inc. [ZEV]?

DA Davidson have made an estimate for Lightning eMotors Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 11, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Underperform. The new note on the price target was released on August 06, 2021, representing the official price target for Lightning eMotors Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while Oppenheimer analysts kept a Outperform rating on ZEV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lightning eMotors Inc. is set at 0.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZEV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 59.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

How has ZEV stock performed recently?

Lightning eMotors Inc. [ZEV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 58.16. With this latest performance, ZEV shares gained by 45.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZEV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.29 for Lightning eMotors Inc. [ZEV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.68, while it was recorded at 8.20 for the last single week of trading, and 10.50 for the last 200 days.

Lightning eMotors Inc. [ZEV]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Lightning eMotors Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

Insider trade positions for Lightning eMotors Inc. [ZEV]

There are presently around $23 million, or 6.10% of ZEV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZEV stocks are: BANK OF THE WEST with ownership of 604,845, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 34.20% of the total institutional ownership; POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P., holding 250,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.54 million in ZEV stocks shares; and JANE STREET GROUP, LLC, currently with $2.13 million in ZEV stock with ownership of nearly 926.849% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lightning eMotors Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 26 institutional holders increased their position in Lightning eMotors Inc. [NYSE:ZEV] by around 1,456,848 shares. Additionally, 33 investors decreased positions by around 3,678,874 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 2,893,920 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,241,802 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZEV stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,086,985 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 3,380,549 shares during the same period.