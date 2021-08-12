Katapult Holdings Inc. [KPLT] fell -68.80% so far this year. What now?

Katapult Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: KPLT] stock went on a downward path that fall over -8.45% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -56.42%. The company report on August 12, 2021 that Katapult to Present at the 2021 Canaccord Genuity 41st Annual Growth Conference.

Katapult Holding, Inc. (“Katapult”), an e-commerce focused financial technology company, will present at the 2021 Canaccord Genuity 41st Annual Growth Conference.

Chief Executive Officer, Orlando Zayas, Chief Financial Officer, Karissa Cupito, and Chief Operating Officer, Derek Medlin, will present on Thursday, August 12, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time and it will be webcast live. The live audio webcast will be available on the Katapult Investor Relations website at https://go.katapult.com/investor_relations. After the event, an archive of the webcast will also be available for a limited time on the Katapult Investor Relations website.

Over the last 12 months, KPLT stock dropped by -61.27%.

The market cap for the stock reached $384.85 million, with 98.37 million shares outstanding and 84.63 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.16M shares, KPLT stock reached a trading volume of 13446318 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Katapult Holdings Inc. [KPLT]:

Loop Capital have made an estimate for Katapult Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 19, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Katapult Holdings Inc. is set at 1.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for KPLT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

KPLT Stock Performance Analysis:

Katapult Holdings Inc. [KPLT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -56.42. With this latest performance, KPLT shares dropped by -64.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -78.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -61.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KPLT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 21.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 17.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 25.14 for Katapult Holdings Inc. [KPLT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.39, while it was recorded at 7.37 for the last single week of trading, and 12.48 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Katapult Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for KPLT is now -0.36, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -14.49. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -14.49, with Return on Assets sitting at -12.65.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Katapult Holdings Inc. [KPLT] managed to generate an average of -$15,963,549 per employee.Katapult Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.90 and a Current Ratio set at 9.90.

Katapult Holdings Inc. [KPLT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $79 million, or 34.10% of KPLT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KPLT stocks are: IRIDIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC/CT with ownership of 5,678,782, which is approximately 12.176% of the company’s market cap and around 2.60% of the total institutional ownership; PARK WEST ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 2,270,300 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.85 million in KPLT stocks shares; and SUVRETTA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $8.78 million in KPLT stock with ownership of nearly 7.198% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Katapult Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 54 institutional holders increased their position in Katapult Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:KPLT] by around 8,359,917 shares. Additionally, 32 investors decreased positions by around 4,642,080 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 7,173,805 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 20,175,802 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KPLT stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,803,607 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 4,183,013 shares during the same period.