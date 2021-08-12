Jefferies slashes price target on WW International Inc. [WW] – find out why.

WW International Inc. [NASDAQ: WW] slipped around -7.93 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $24.36 at the close of the session, down -24.56%. The company report on August 11, 2021 that WW Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results.

Q2 2021 End of Period Subscribers of 4.9 million.

Q2 2021 End of Period Digital Subscribers up 6% year-over-year to an all-time Q2-end high.

WW International Inc. stock is now -0.16% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. WW Stock saw the intraday high of $24.95 and lowest of $22.82 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 41.13, which means current price is +8.60% above from all time high which was touched on 06/08/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 854.29K shares, WW reached a trading volume of 11648230 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about WW International Inc. [WW]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WW shares is $38.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WW stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for WW International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 11, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on April 08, 2021, representing the official price target for WW International Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $36, while Wolfe Research analysts kept a Outperform rating on WW stock. On September 25, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for WW shares from 35 to 32.

The Average True Range (ATR) for WW International Inc. is set at 1.89, with the Price to Sales ratio for WW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.29. Price to Free Cash Flow for WW in the course of the last twelve months was 15.83 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

How has WW stock performed recently?

WW International Inc. [WW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -19.74. With this latest performance, WW shares dropped by -25.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.62 for WW International Inc. [WW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.17, while it was recorded at 30.04 for the last single week of trading, and 30.52 for the last 200 days.

WW International Inc. [WW]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and WW International Inc. [WW] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.45 and a Gross Margin at +59.32. WW International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.45.

Return on Total Capital for WW is now 23.94, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.97. Additionally, WW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 151.34, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 109.11.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, WW International Inc. [WW] managed to generate an average of $7,508 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 42.36 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.93.WW International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings analysis for WW International Inc. [WW]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for WW International Inc. go to -6.70%.

Insider trade positions for WW International Inc. [WW]

There are presently around $1,550 million, or 93.80% of WW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WW stocks are: ARTAL GROUP S.A. with ownership of 14,818,300, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 5,528,421 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $134.67 million in WW stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $119.35 million in WW stock with ownership of nearly 8.217% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in WW International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 112 institutional holders increased their position in WW International Inc. [NASDAQ:WW] by around 10,813,665 shares. Additionally, 106 investors decreased positions by around 8,375,780 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 44,425,563 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 63,615,008 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WW stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,711,638 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 3,746,453 shares during the same period.