Jefferies lifts Tesla Inc. [TSLA] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Tesla Inc. [NASDAQ: TSLA] traded at a low on 08/11/21, posting a -0.31 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $707.82. The company report on July 27, 2021 that Tesla Releases Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results.

Tesla has released its financial results for the second quarter of 2021 by posting an update on its Investor Relations website. Please visit https://ir.tesla.com to view the update.

As previously announced, Tesla management will host a live question & answer (Q&A) webcast at 2:30 p.m. Pacific Time (5:30 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the results and outlook.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 9744320 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Tesla Inc. stands at 1.93% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.13%.

The market cap for TSLA stock reached $681.86 billion, with 963.33 million shares outstanding and 802.29 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 24.39M shares, TSLA reached a trading volume of 9744320 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Tesla Inc. [TSLA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TSLA shares is $655.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TSLA stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Tesla Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 09, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on August 03, 2021, representing the official price target for Tesla Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $750, while DZ Bank analysts kept a Buy rating on TSLA stock. On June 29, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for TSLA shares from 730 to 660.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tesla Inc. is set at 21.98, with the Price to Sales ratio for TSLA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 16.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 27.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 16.85. Price to Free Cash Flow for TSLA in the course of the last twelve months was 74.66 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

How has TSLA stock performed recently?

Tesla Inc. [TSLA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.44. With this latest performance, TSLA shares gained by 5.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 157.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TSLA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.36 for Tesla Inc. [TSLA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 653.72, while it was recorded at 709.06 for the last single week of trading, and 659.54 for the last 200 days.

Tesla Inc. [TSLA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tesla Inc. [TSLA] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.32 and a Gross Margin at +21.02. Tesla Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.19.

Return on Total Capital for TSLA is now 6.67, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.64. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.78, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.60. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Tesla Inc. [TSLA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 60.05. Additionally, TSLA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 37.52, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.59. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 48.99, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 30.61.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Tesla Inc. [TSLA] managed to generate an average of $9,752 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 19.65 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.73.Tesla Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings analysis for Tesla Inc. [TSLA]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TSLA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tesla Inc. go to 51.76%.

Insider trade positions for Tesla Inc. [TSLA]

There are presently around $289,996 million, or 41.60% of TSLA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TSLA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 58,596,739, which is approximately 1.353% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 50,452,309 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $35.71 billion in TSLA stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $28.97 billion in TSLA stock with ownership of nearly -11.511% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tesla Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 1,128 institutional holders increased their position in Tesla Inc. [NASDAQ:TSLA] by around 15,984,079 shares. Additionally, 858 investors decreased positions by around 30,362,718 shares, while 311 investors held positions by with 363,355,626 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 409,702,423 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TSLA stock had 194 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,907,123 shares, while 130 institutional investors sold positions of 1,784,443 shares during the same period.