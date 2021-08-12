Hanesbrands Inc. [HBI] Stock trading around $20.57 per share: What’s Next?

Hanesbrands Inc. [NYSE: HBI] traded at a high on 08/11/21, posting a 1.78 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $20.57. The company report on August 12, 2021 that HanesBrands Announces New Head of U.S. Champion Brand.

HanesBrands (NYSE: HBI), a global leader in iconic apparel brands, announced that Maria Teza has been promoted to senior vice president of the Champion brand in the United States, effective Sept. 1, 2021.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210811005750/en/.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4154326 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Hanesbrands Inc. stands at 4.12% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.87%.

The market cap for HBI stock reached $7.06 billion, with 350.99 million shares outstanding and 344.65 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.31M shares, HBI reached a trading volume of 4154326 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Hanesbrands Inc. [HBI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HBI shares is $21.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HBI stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Hanesbrands Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 13, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on May 12, 2021, representing the official price target for Hanesbrands Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $18 to $25, while Stifel kept a Buy rating on HBI stock. On December 14, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for HBI shares from 17 to 15.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hanesbrands Inc. is set at 0.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for HBI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.86. Price to Free Cash Flow for HBI in the course of the last twelve months was 16.17 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

How has HBI stock performed recently?

Hanesbrands Inc. [HBI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.10. With this latest performance, HBI shares gained by 13.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 28.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HBI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.22 for Hanesbrands Inc. [HBI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.65, while it was recorded at 19.90 for the last single week of trading, and 17.69 for the last 200 days.

Hanesbrands Inc. [HBI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Hanesbrands Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings analysis for Hanesbrands Inc. [HBI]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HBI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Hanesbrands Inc. go to 15.00%.

Insider trade positions for Hanesbrands Inc. [HBI]

There are presently around $6,236 million, or 89.70% of HBI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HBI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 37,683,808, which is approximately 1.585% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 27,259,024 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $560.72 million in HBI stocks shares; and DIAMOND HILL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC, currently with $435.64 million in HBI stock with ownership of nearly 3.999% of the company’s market capitalization.

245 institutional holders increased their position in Hanesbrands Inc. [NYSE:HBI] by around 24,992,790 shares. Additionally, 271 investors decreased positions by around 36,069,553 shares, while 98 investors held positions by with 242,098,912 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 303,161,255 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HBI stock had 67 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,125,509 shares, while 55 institutional investors sold positions of 4,761,566 shares during the same period.