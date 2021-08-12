Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. [GO] moved down -10.54: Why It’s Important

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. [NASDAQ: GO] price plunged by -10.54 percent to reach at -$3.26. The company report on August 11, 2021 that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: GO) (“Grocery Outlet” or the “Company”) announced financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 ended July 3, 2021.

Highlights for Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 as compared to the Second Quarter Fiscal 2020:.

A sum of 4555135 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 932.35K shares. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. shares reached a high of $29.35 and dropped to a low of $26.89 until finishing in the latest session at $27.67.

The one-year GO stock forecast points to a potential upside of 31.19. The average equity rating for GO stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. [GO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GO shares is $40.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GO stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

MKM Partners have made an estimate for Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 11, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies dropped their target price from $45 to $32. The new note on the price target was released on June 04, 2021, representing the official price target for Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $37, while Deutsche Bank analysts kept a Hold rating on GO stock. On May 12, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for GO shares from 50 to 42.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. is set at 1.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for GO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.98. Price to Free Cash Flow for GO in the course of the last twelve months was 432.10 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

GO Stock Performance Analysis:

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. [GO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.87. With this latest performance, GO shares dropped by -19.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -35.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -35.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 18.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 12.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 24.41 for Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. [GO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.97, while it was recorded at 31.15 for the last single week of trading, and 37.63 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. Fundamentals:

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

GO Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. go to 7.10%.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. [GO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,673 million, or 99.51% of GO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GO stocks are: JACKSON SQUARE PARTNERS, LLC with ownership of 9,633,303, which is approximately 9.541% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; SANDS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 8,459,352 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $234.07 million in GO stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $211.68 million in GO stock with ownership of nearly 5.121% of the company’s market capitalization.

123 institutional holders increased their position in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. [NASDAQ:GO] by around 9,572,710 shares. Additionally, 101 investors decreased positions by around 7,353,592 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 79,671,723 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 96,598,025 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GO stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,188,075 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 2,105,037 shares during the same period.