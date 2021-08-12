Future FinTech Group Inc. [FTFT] is 57.45% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Future FinTech Group Inc. [NASDAQ: FTFT] price plunged by -8.92 percent to reach at -$0.29. The company report on August 10, 2021 that Future Fintech Announces Closing of Nice Talent Asset Management Acquisition and Pending Acquisitions Update.

Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ: FTFT) (“hereinafter referred to as Future FinTech”, “FTFT” or “the Company”), a leading blockchain-based e-commerce business and a fintech service provider, announced that on August 6, 2021, the Company closed its acquisition of 90% of the issued and outstanding shares of Nice Talent Asset Management Limited (“NTAM”), a Hong Kong-based asset management company, from Joy Rich Enterprises Limited (“Joy Rich”).

As previously announced in the Company’s press releases on July 16, 2020 and April 12, 2021, the Company entered into a Share Exchange Agreement (the “Agreement”), amended on April 9, 2021 (the “Amendment”), with Joy Rich to acquire 90% of the issued and outstanding shares of NTAM.

A sum of 5841628 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.26M shares. Future FinTech Group Inc. shares reached a high of $3.38 and dropped to a low of $2.91 until finishing in the latest session at $2.96.

Guru’s Opinion on Future FinTech Group Inc. [FTFT]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Future FinTech Group Inc. is set at 0.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for FTFT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 896.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.70.

FTFT Stock Performance Analysis:

Future FinTech Group Inc. [FTFT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 24.89. With this latest performance, FTFT shares gained by 5.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -52.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 17.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FTFT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.92 for Future FinTech Group Inc. [FTFT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.94, while it was recorded at 2.78 for the last single week of trading, and 3.83 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Future FinTech Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Future FinTech Group Inc. [FTFT] shares currently have an operating margin of -3577.05 and a Gross Margin at +53.97. Future FinTech Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8099.12.

When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Future FinTech Group Inc. [FTFT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 31.00. Additionally, FTFT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 23.66, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.08. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 11.19, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 8.54.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Future FinTech Group Inc. [FTFT] managed to generate an average of -$968,385 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.14 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.01.Future FinTech Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 15.60.

FTFT Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FTFT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Future FinTech Group Inc. go to 15.00%.

Future FinTech Group Inc. [FTFT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4 million, or 5.40% of FTFT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FTFT stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 177,791, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 53.24% of the total institutional ownership; CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, holding 173,329 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.51 million in FTFT stocks shares; and JANE STREET GROUP, LLC, currently with $0.51 million in FTFT stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Future FinTech Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 19 institutional holders increased their position in Future FinTech Group Inc. [NASDAQ:FTFT] by around 1,217,997 shares. Additionally, 11 investors decreased positions by around 2,076,090 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 1,937,287 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,356,800 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FTFT stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 888,509 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 2,067,701 shares during the same period.