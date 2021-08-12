Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. [FULC] moved up 7.62: Why It’s Important

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: FULC] gained 7.62% on the last trading session, reaching $20.20 price per share at the time. The company report on August 12, 2021 that Fulcrum Therapeutics Announces Pricing of $125 Million Public Offering of Common Stock.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: FULC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving the lives of patients with genetically defined rare diseases, announced that it has priced an underwritten public offering of 6,600,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $19.00 per share, for total gross proceeds of approximately $125 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses payable by Fulcrum. All of the shares in the offering are being sold by Fulcrum. In addition, Fulcrum has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 990,000 additional shares of its common stock at the public offering price, less the underwriting discount and commissions. The offering is expected to close on August 16, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

SVB Leerink, Piper Sandler & Co. and Stifel are acting as joint bookrunning managers for the offering. H.C. Wainwright & Co. is acting as lead manager for the offering.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. represents 31.51 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $646.20 million with the latest information. FULC stock price has been found in the range of $18.91 to $25.25.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.82M shares, FULC reached a trading volume of 49168792 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. [FULC]:

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 11, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on April 26, 2021, representing the official price target for Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $26, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on FULC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. is set at 1.96, with the Price to Sales ratio for FULC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 50.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.50.

Trading performance analysis for FULC stock

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. [FULC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 168.97. With this latest performance, FULC shares gained by 102.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 55.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 126.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FULC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 88.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 93.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 83.83 for Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. [FULC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.25, while it was recorded at 12.67 for the last single week of trading, and 11.12 for the last 200 days.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. [FULC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. [FULC] shares currently have an operating margin of -811.64. Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -802.66.

Return on Total Capital for FULC is now -78.51, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -77.67. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -77.68, with Return on Assets sitting at -59.01. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. [FULC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.02. Additionally, FULC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.02, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.01.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. [FULC] managed to generate an average of -$970,123 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.26 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.07.Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.50 and a Current Ratio set at 6.50.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. [FULC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FULC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. go to 6.40%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. [FULC]

There are presently around $535 million, or 81.00% of FULC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FULC stocks are: TRV GP III, LLC with ownership of 5,962,202, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.80% of the total institutional ownership; RTW INVESTMENTS, LP, holding 3,205,291 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $64.75 million in FULC stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $48.8 million in FULC stock with ownership of nearly 38.063% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 42 institutional holders increased their position in Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:FULC] by around 6,954,794 shares. Additionally, 21 investors decreased positions by around 2,049,641 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 17,488,765 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 26,493,200 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FULC stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,500,830 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 1,125,806 shares during the same period.