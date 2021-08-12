For Healthpeak Properties Inc. [PEAK], Analyst sees a rise to $32. What next?

Healthpeak Properties Inc. [NYSE: PEAK] traded at a low on 08/11/21, posting a -0.40 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $35.23. The company report on August 4, 2021 that Healthpeak Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE: PEAK) announced results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

SECOND QUARTER 2021 FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE AND RECENT HIGHLIGHTS.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3854879 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Healthpeak Properties Inc. stands at 1.83% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.81%.

The market cap for PEAK stock reached $19.51 billion, with 538.93 million shares outstanding and 537.77 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.32M shares, PEAK reached a trading volume of 3854879 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Healthpeak Properties Inc. [PEAK]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PEAK shares is $35.13 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PEAK stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Healthpeak Properties Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 14, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on May 20, 2021, representing the official price target for Healthpeak Properties Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $34 to $35.50, while BofA Securities kept a Buy rating on PEAK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Healthpeak Properties Inc. is set at 0.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for PEAK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.17.

How has PEAK stock performed recently?

Healthpeak Properties Inc. [PEAK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.65. With this latest performance, PEAK shares gained by 2.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 24.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PEAK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.37 for Healthpeak Properties Inc. [PEAK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.99, while it was recorded at 36.09 for the last single week of trading, and 31.94 for the last 200 days.

Healthpeak Properties Inc. [PEAK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Earnings analysis for Healthpeak Properties Inc. [PEAK]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PEAK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Healthpeak Properties Inc. go to 1.70%.

Insider trade positions for Healthpeak Properties Inc. [PEAK]

There are presently around $18,176 million, or 98.00% of PEAK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PEAK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 84,995,309, which is approximately 1.334% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; COHEN & STEERS, INC., holding 70,123,019 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.47 billion in PEAK stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.92 billion in PEAK stock with ownership of nearly -1.454% of the company’s market capitalization.

277 institutional holders increased their position in Healthpeak Properties Inc. [NYSE:PEAK] by around 28,618,532 shares. Additionally, 272 investors decreased positions by around 32,105,447 shares, while 102 investors held positions by with 455,207,316 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 515,931,295 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PEAK stock had 67 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,329,983 shares, while 62 institutional investors sold positions of 3,304,314 shares during the same period.