For Dow Inc. [DOW], Analyst sees a drop to $68. What next?

Dow Inc. [NYSE: DOW] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.77% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 5.33%. The company report on August 11, 2021 that Dow named for first time to the Seramount Inclusion Index.

Dow (NYSE: DOW) has been named to Seramount’s 2021 Inclusion Index (formerly known as the Diversity Best Practices Inclusion Index). This is the first year Dow was recognized on the list which includes a total of 45 organizations recognized for creating an inclusive workplace.

The Inclusion Index helps organizations understand trends and gaps in demographic representation, creates a road map to drive internal change, and identifies diversity, equity, and inclusion (DE&I) solutions to close the gaps.

Over the last 12 months, DOW stock rose by 44.36%. The one-year Dow Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 6.64. The average equity rating for DOW stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $47.14 billion, with 747.00 million shares outstanding and 744.73 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.26M shares, DOW stock reached a trading volume of 3551019 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Dow Inc. [DOW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DOW shares is $68.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DOW stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Dow Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 16, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on June 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Dow Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $69 to $64, while Goldman kept a Neutral rating on DOW stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dow Inc. is set at 1.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for DOW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.08. Price to Free Cash Flow for DOW in the course of the last twelve months was 23.69 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

DOW Stock Performance Analysis:

Dow Inc. [DOW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.33. With this latest performance, DOW shares gained by 2.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 44.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DOW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.24 for Dow Inc. [DOW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 63.48, while it was recorded at 62.44 for the last single week of trading, and 60.40 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Dow Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dow Inc. [DOW] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.68 and a Gross Margin at +12.49. Dow Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.15.

Return on Total Capital for DOW is now 7.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.94. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.36, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.99. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Dow Inc. [DOW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 153.15. Additionally, DOW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 60.50, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.98. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 144.85, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 57.22.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Dow Inc. [DOW] managed to generate an average of $34,062 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.12 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.63.Dow Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

DOW Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DOW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dow Inc. go to -5.43%.

Dow Inc. [DOW] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $32,594 million, or 69.30% of DOW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DOW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 61,933,797, which is approximately 3.212% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 54,079,211 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.47 billion in DOW stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.81 billion in DOW stock with ownership of nearly -3.834% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Dow Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 739 institutional holders increased their position in Dow Inc. [NYSE:DOW] by around 28,269,067 shares. Additionally, 517 investors decreased positions by around 29,663,904 shares, while 227 investors held positions by with 449,443,308 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 507,376,279 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DOW stock had 152 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,418,446 shares, while 86 institutional investors sold positions of 3,461,491 shares during the same period.