Farmmi Inc. [FAMI] Is Currently -2.22 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Farmmi Inc. [NASDAQ: FAMI] closed the trading session at $0.43 on 08/10/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.4212, while the highest price level was $0.442. The company report on August 4, 2021 that Farmmi Drives Increased Sales with Latest Multi-Product Sales Win.

Farmmi, Inc. (“Farmmi” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: FAMI), an agriculture products supplier in China, announced the Company’s subsidiary Zhejiang Forest Food Co., Ltd. won a multi-product order for export to Israel. This latest sales win is for dried whole and sliced Shiitake mushrooms, and dried black fungus.

Ms. Yefang Zhang, Farmmi’s Chairwoman and CEO, commented, “We have emerged from a challenging period ready for growth, customer development and ongoing capacity expansion plans. We are seeing increased demand levels in China and worldwide, as we position Farmmi for accelerated revenue and profit growth. We are making steady progress and are very pleased with our success in growing revenue at existing customers, as evidenced with our latest sales win, and in attracting new customers seeking high-quality agricultural products. As a proven large-scale manufacturer with a strong global brand and supply chain, we have considerable competitive advantages and expect an uptick in growth as we move through the year.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -64.38 percent and weekly performance of -9.04 percent. The stock has been moved at -70.52 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 5.32 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 7.30 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 21.56M shares, FAMI reached to a volume of 6801972 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Farmmi Inc. is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for FAMI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.08. Price to Free Cash Flow for FAMI in the course of the last twelve months was 33.91 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 5.80.

FAMI stock trade performance evaluation

Farmmi Inc. [FAMI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.04. With this latest performance, FAMI shares gained by 5.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -70.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -43.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FAMI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.03 for Farmmi Inc. [FAMI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4452, while it was recorded at 0.4274 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9021 for the last 200 days.

Farmmi Inc. [FAMI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Farmmi Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.80 and a Current Ratio set at 5.90.

Farmmi Inc. [FAMI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $0 million, or 9.10% of FAMI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FAMI stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 375,199, which is approximately -47.554% of the company’s market cap and around 5.76% of the total institutional ownership; CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, holding 90,117 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $38000.0 in FAMI stocks shares; and HRT FINANCIAL LP, currently with $32000.0 in FAMI stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

3 institutional holders increased their position in Farmmi Inc. [NASDAQ:FAMI] by around 177,284 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 404,719 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 29,520 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 552,483 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FAMI stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 177,284 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 64,519 shares during the same period.