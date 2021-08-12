Exelon Corporation [EXC] stock Upgrade by BofA Securities analyst, price target now $43

Exelon Corporation [NASDAQ: EXC] price surged by 1.32 percent to reach at $0.63. The company report on August 10, 2021 that 20 Northern Illinois Communities Awarded Public Safety Grants from ComEd, Metropolitan Mayors Caucus.

Annual Powering Safe Communities grant program supports community resiliency with $170,000 in funding for public safety initiatives.

To support crucial public safety initiatives and enhance the quality of life in communities across northern Illinois, ComEd and the Metropolitan Mayors Caucus announced a total of $170,000 in grants to 20 public agencies through the annual ComEd Powering Safe Communities Program. This year, the program had a special focus on clean transportation projects, which can reduce carbon emissions, improve public health outcomes and advance community resiliency.

A sum of 3612124 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.81M shares. Exelon Corporation shares reached a high of $48.26 and dropped to a low of $47.67 until finishing in the latest session at $48.20.

The one-year EXC stock forecast points to a potential upside of 4.0. The average equity rating for EXC stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EXC shares is $50.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EXC stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Exelon Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 15, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Guggenheim dropped their target price from $46 to $42. The new note on the price target was released on October 26, 2020, representing the official price target for Exelon Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $41 to $39, while BofA Securities kept a Underperform rating on EXC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Exelon Corporation is set at 0.71, with the Price to Sales ratio for EXC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.61.

Exelon Corporation [EXC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.06. With this latest performance, EXC shares gained by 7.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 27.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EXC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.09 for Exelon Corporation [EXC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 45.92, while it was recorded at 47.69 for the last single week of trading, and 43.62 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Exelon Corporation [EXC] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.69 and a Gross Margin at +17.81. Exelon Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.86.

Return on Total Capital for EXC is now 5.69, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.92. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.06, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.54. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Exelon Corporation [EXC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 124.70. Additionally, EXC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 55.50, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.42. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 112.24, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 49.95.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Exelon Corporation [EXC] managed to generate an average of $60,699 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.20 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.26.Exelon Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EXC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Exelon Corporation go to -0.47%.

There are presently around $37,534 million, or 81.00% of EXC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EXC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 83,795,147, which is approximately 0.484% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 82,354,765 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.97 billion in EXC stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $3.5 billion in EXC stock with ownership of nearly -3.562% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Exelon Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 425 institutional holders increased their position in Exelon Corporation [NASDAQ:EXC] by around 38,175,377 shares. Additionally, 400 investors decreased positions by around 40,832,256 shares, while 178 investors held positions by with 699,704,258 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 778,711,891 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EXC stock had 94 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,037,367 shares, while 76 institutional investors sold positions of 2,806,156 shares during the same period.