Evercore ISI slashes price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company [HPE] – find out why.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company [NYSE: HPE] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.50% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 3.62%. The company report on August 12, 2021 that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Transforms Content Storage as a Service Experience for MediaHub.

Australia broadcast services provider selects HPE Apollo 4000 and Scality RING to develop a simplified and cost-effective storage solution for expanding broadcast archives.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) announced that MediaHub, an Australian leader in broadcast services, has selected the HPE Apollo and Scality object storage solution to power its new Storage-as-a-Service offering aimed at the Australian broadcast market, enabling easy data management at any scale.

Over the last 12 months, HPE stock rose by 49.51%. The one-year Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company stock forecast points to a potential upside of 11.48. The average equity rating for HPE stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $19.60 billion, with 1.31 billion shares outstanding and 1.30 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.77M shares, HPE stock reached a trading volume of 6531908 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company [HPE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HPE shares is $17.16 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HPE stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 26, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on May 12, 2021, representing the official price target for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on HPE stock. On March 10, 2021, analysts increased their price target for HPE shares from 12 to 17.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company is set at 0.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for HPE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.58. Price to Free Cash Flow for HPE in the course of the last twelve months was 17.61 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

HPE Stock Performance Analysis:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company [HPE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.62. With this latest performance, HPE shares gained by 10.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 49.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HPE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.11 for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company [HPE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.76, while it was recorded at 14.86 for the last single week of trading, and 13.83 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company [HPE] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.77 and a Gross Margin at +29.88. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.20.

Return on Total Capital for HPE is now 4.85, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.16. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.94, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.61. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company [HPE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 106.09. Additionally, HPE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 51.48, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.52. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 81.53, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 39.56.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company [HPE] managed to generate an average of -$5,421 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.46 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.51.Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

HPE Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HPE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company go to 11.60%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company [HPE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $16,276 million, or 83.80% of HPE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HPE stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 155,964,450, which is approximately -1.697% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 145,148,065 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.2 billion in HPE stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.02 billion in HPE stock with ownership of nearly 1.92% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 362 institutional holders increased their position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company [NYSE:HPE] by around 80,328,074 shares. Additionally, 313 investors decreased positions by around 69,472,193 shares, while 163 investors held positions by with 921,665,163 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,071,465,430 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HPE stock had 89 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,559,257 shares, while 70 institutional investors sold positions of 12,279,410 shares during the same period.