Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF] moved down -1.04: Why It’s Important

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE: CLF) announced that its employees represented by the United Auto Workers (UAW) Local 600 have ratified a three-year labor contract for its Dearborn Works operations. The new contract is retroactively effective from August 1, 2021 through July 31, 2024, and will cover approximately 1,000 UAW-represented workers at Dearborn.

Lourenco Goncalves, Chairman, President and CEO, stated, “We are extremely pleased to continue our commitment to good-paying middle class union jobs with a new labor agreement at Dearborn. Our union workforce is at the core of what we do at Cleveland-Cliffs, and Cleveland-Cliffs is at the core of American manufacturing as a whole. This is particularly relevant now, with the very real challenges and opportunities related to a new green era in steelmaking and in manufacturing. Dearborn is home of the most modern galvanizing line in the country, built in 2011 to produce the most advanced extra-wide automotive-grade exposed materials, among several other high end specs. Our local team at Dearborn is committed to the long-term health and success of our Company and our country, and as such, we were able to get a deal done with the UAW Local 600 that is fair and equitable for both sides.” Mr. Goncalves added, “Differently from almost all other companies in this country, we embrace our unions as partners, and work with them as equals in pursuing our common goals. Our partnership is a powerful one and, with this latest deal, we will maintain our competitive cost structure in flat-rolled steel relative to any of our peers, union or non-union.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 76.85 percent and weekly performance of 8.65 percent. The stock has been moved at 54.93 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 13.04 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 28.94 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 28.79M shares, CLF reached to a volume of 29729539 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CLF shares is $25.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CLF stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on August 11, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Argus raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 08, 2021, representing the official price target for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $39, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Overweight rating on CLF stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. is set at 1.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for CLF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.15.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.65. With this latest performance, CLF shares gained by 13.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 54.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 329.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.98 for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.09, while it was recorded at 24.78 for the last single week of trading, and 17.05 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.00 and a Gross Margin at +6.98. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.35.

Return on Total Capital for CLF is now 2.72, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.22. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -7.90, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.20. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 217.31. Additionally, CLF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 68.48, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.71. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 289.64, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 66.84.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF] managed to generate an average of -$4,920 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.78 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.51.Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CLF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. go to 27.43%.

There are presently around $8,161 million, or 66.30% of CLF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CLF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 42,341,247, which is approximately 3.893% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 38,646,086 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $995.14 million in CLF stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $757.42 million in CLF stock with ownership of nearly 50.287% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 273 institutional holders increased their position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [NYSE:CLF] by around 73,393,554 shares. Additionally, 172 investors decreased positions by around 43,730,875 shares, while 38 investors held positions by with 199,795,061 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 316,919,490 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CLF stock had 117 new institutional investments in for a total of 18,262,804 shares, while 49 institutional investors sold positions of 5,225,342 shares during the same period.