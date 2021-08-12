Clean Energy Fuels Corp. [CLNE] stock Initiated by Evercore ISI analyst, price target now $9

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. [NASDAQ: CLNE] gained 0.61% on the last trading session, reaching $8.19 price per share at the time. The company report on August 6, 2021 that Clean Energy Reports 101.4 Million Gallons Delivered for the Second Quarter of 2021.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ: CLNE) (“Clean Energy” or the “Company”) announced its operating results for the second quarter of 2021.

Andrew J. Littlefair, Clean Energy’s President and Chief Executive Officer, stated “In the second quarter we completed the most important commercial agreement in the history of our Company with Amazon, our business has begun to return to pre-COVID-19 levels, we raised $200 million in growth capital, our earnings were better than expected and there continues to be an increasing understanding of the role our renewable fuel can play in addressing climate change. We’re also executing on our plans to develop low CI renewable natural gas and to provide renewable natural gas from additional sources to our nationwide fueling network.”.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. represents 207.05 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.55 billion with the latest information. CLNE stock price has been found in the range of $7.85 to $8.24.

If compared to the average trading volume of 16.32M shares, CLNE reached a trading volume of 5374868 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Clean Energy Fuels Corp. [CLNE]:

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Clean Energy Fuels Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 15, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on May 11, 2021, representing the official price target for Clean Energy Fuels Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Clean Energy Fuels Corp. is set at 0.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for CLNE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.35. Price to Free Cash Flow for CLNE in the course of the last twelve months was 164.64 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.20.

Trading performance analysis for CLNE stock

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. [CLNE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 19.21. With this latest performance, CLNE shares dropped by -3.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -51.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 194.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLNE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.87 for Clean Energy Fuels Corp. [CLNE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.18, while it was recorded at 7.73 for the last single week of trading, and 9.36 for the last 200 days.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. [CLNE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Clean Energy Fuels Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.20 and a Current Ratio set at 4.50.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. [CLNE]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CLNE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Clean Energy Fuels Corp. go to 15.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Clean Energy Fuels Corp. [CLNE]

There are presently around $661 million, or 39.60% of CLNE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CLNE stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 11,727,967, which is approximately 14.437% of the company’s market cap and around 22.70% of the total institutional ownership; DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, holding 11,256,342 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $92.19 million in CLNE stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $83.37 million in CLNE stock with ownership of nearly 204.394% of the company’s market capitalization.

141 institutional holders increased their position in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. [NASDAQ:CLNE] by around 27,110,390 shares. Additionally, 83 investors decreased positions by around 8,086,585 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 45,557,244 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 80,754,219 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CLNE stock had 71 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,689,018 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 5,103,653 shares during the same period.