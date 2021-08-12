Capital One Financial Corporation [COF] Revenue clocked in at $25.01 billion, up 77.23% YTD: What’s Next?

Capital One Financial Corporation [NYSE: COF] gained 2.27% or 3.88 points to close at $174.55 with a heavy trading volume of 3947116 shares. The company report on July 30, 2021 that Capital One Announces Full Redemption of Its Series E Preferred Stock.

Full Redemption of Its Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series E.

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) announced that it will redeem all outstanding shares of its Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series E, $0.01 par value per share (“Series E Preferred Stock”).

It opened the trading session at $171.00, the shares rose to $174.94 and dropped to $169.84, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for COF points out that the company has recorded 48.95% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -176.36% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.12M shares, COF reached to a volume of 3947116 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Capital One Financial Corporation [COF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COF shares is $169.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COF stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stephens have made an estimate for Capital One Financial Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on July 23, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price from $165 to $175. The new note on the price target was released on July 23, 2021, representing the official price target for Capital One Financial Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $170 to $177, while Piper Sandler kept a Overweight rating on COF stock. On July 23, 2021, analysts increased their price target for COF shares from 162 to 174.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Capital One Financial Corporation is set at 4.96, with the Price to Sales ratio for COF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 79.43. Price to Free Cash Flow for COF in the course of the last twelve months was 6.37.

Trading performance analysis for COF stock

Capital One Financial Corporation [COF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.69. With this latest performance, COF shares gained by 7.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 48.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 151.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.35 for Capital One Financial Corporation [COF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 160.28, while it was recorded at 168.11 for the last single week of trading, and 127.44 for the last 200 days.

Capital One Financial Corporation [COF]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Capital One Financial Corporation [COF] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.04. Capital One Financial Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.54.

Return on Total Capital for COF is now 3.49, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.79. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.57, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.67. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Capital One Financial Corporation [COF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 70.14. Additionally, COF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 41.22, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.02. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 58.19, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.20.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Capital One Financial Corporation [COF] managed to generate an average of $51,938 per employee.

Capital One Financial Corporation [COF]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Capital One Financial Corporation go to 46.50%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Capital One Financial Corporation [COF]

There are presently around $71,585 million, or 93.80% of COF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of COF stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 42,560,097, which is approximately -15.056% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 36,741,415 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.41 billion in COF stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $6.07 billion in COF stock with ownership of nearly 1.714% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Capital One Financial Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 552 institutional holders increased their position in Capital One Financial Corporation [NYSE:COF] by around 31,445,862 shares. Additionally, 438 investors decreased positions by around 38,012,912 shares, while 153 investors held positions by with 340,654,387 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 410,113,161 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. COF stock had 188 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,522,616 shares, while 69 institutional investors sold positions of 5,453,890 shares during the same period.