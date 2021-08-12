Canada Goose Holdings Inc. [GOOS] moved down -12.89: Why It’s Important

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. [NYSE: GOOS] closed the trading session at $38.71 on 08/11/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $37.81, while the highest price level was $40.88. The company report on August 11, 2021 that Canada Goose Reports Results for First Quarter Fiscal 2022.

First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Highlights (in Canadian dollars):.

Total revenue $56.3m.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 30.03 percent and weekly performance of -8.81 percent. The stock has been moved at -5.08 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -7.21 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -6.70 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 705.67K shares, GOOS reached to a volume of 4318175 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Canada Goose Holdings Inc. [GOOS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GOOS shares is $32.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GOOS stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Canada Goose Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 14, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on April 23, 2021, representing the official price target for Canada Goose Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $26 to $39, while Goldman kept a Neutral rating on GOOS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Canada Goose Holdings Inc. is set at 1.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for GOOS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.53. Price to Free Cash Flow for GOOS in the course of the last twelve months was 19.67 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.10.

GOOS stock trade performance evaluation

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. [GOOS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.81. With this latest performance, GOOS shares dropped by -7.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 64.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GOOS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.76 for Canada Goose Holdings Inc. [GOOS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 41.47, while it was recorded at 42.60 for the last single week of trading, and 38.72 for the last 200 days.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. [GOOS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Canada Goose Holdings Inc. [GOOS] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.99 and a Gross Margin at +52.16. Canada Goose Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.74.

Return on Total Capital for GOOS is now 9.37, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.86. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.60, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.36. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Canada Goose Holdings Inc. [GOOS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 103.75. Additionally, GOOS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 50.92, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.31. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 96.22, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 47.22.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Canada Goose Holdings Inc. [GOOS] managed to generate an average of $14,791 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 20.33 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.69.Canada Goose Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 3.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Canada Goose Holdings Inc. [GOOS] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GOOS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Canada Goose Holdings Inc. go to 34.86%.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. [GOOS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,902 million, or 96.82% of GOOS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GOOS stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 11,517,937, which is approximately -1.18% of the company’s market cap and around 0.75% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 4,450,027 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $172.26 million in GOOS stocks shares; and WADDELL & REED FINANCIAL INC, currently with $141.46 million in GOOS stock with ownership of nearly -18.54% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 70 institutional holders increased their position in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. [NYSE:GOOS] by around 7,064,257 shares. Additionally, 87 investors decreased positions by around 12,545,559 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 29,529,380 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 49,139,196 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GOOS stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,476,110 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 7,058,484 shares during the same period.