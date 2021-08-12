Canaccord Genuity slashes price target on Sundial Growers Inc. [SNDL] – find out why.

Sundial Growers Inc. [NASDAQ: SNDL] slipped around 0.0 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $0.81 at the close of the session, down -1.02%. The company report on August 5, 2021 that Greenrose Acquisition Corp. Enters Agreements for Up to $103 Million in Additional Capital.

Greenrose Acquisition Corp. (OTC: GNRSU, GNRS, GNRSW) (Greenrose), a special purpose acquisition company targeting companies in the cannabis industry, has entered into agreements for up to $103 million in capital from SunStream Bancorp (“SunStream”), a joint venture initiative sponsored by Sundial Growers Inc. (Nasdaq: SNDL). SunStream’s investment comprises $78 million in a multi-tranche senior secured loan facility and $25 million in unsecured convertible notes.

With the closing of the SunStream financing, and assuming no redemptions of Greenrose stockholders, the company will have up to $276 million to fund its growth strategy. In addition to the senior secured loan and convertible notes, Greenrose reserves the right to raise additional capital in a private placement, in the form of both unsecured convertible notes and common stock, from accredited and institutional investors.

Sundial Growers Inc. stock is now 70.37% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SNDL Stock saw the intraday high of $0.8177 and lowest of $0.791 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 3.96, which means current price is +71.60% above from all time high which was touched on 02/11/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 166.83M shares, SNDL reached a trading volume of 57328404 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Sundial Growers Inc. [SNDL]?

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Sundial Growers Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on March 19, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Sundial Growers Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sundial Growers Inc. is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for SNDL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 36.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.36.

How has SNDL stock performed recently?

Sundial Growers Inc. [SNDL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.28. With this latest performance, SNDL shares dropped by -7.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -72.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 47.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SNDL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.12 for Sundial Growers Inc. [SNDL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9205, while it was recorded at 0.8156 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8642 for the last 200 days.

Sundial Growers Inc. [SNDL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sundial Growers Inc. [SNDL] shares currently have an operating margin of -175.37 and a Gross Margin at -101.17. Sundial Growers Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -338.25.

Return on Total Capital for SNDL is now -29.85, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -79.09. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -81.90, with Return on Assets sitting at -49.18. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sundial Growers Inc. [SNDL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.54. Additionally, SNDL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.54, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.49. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.39, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.39.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sundial Growers Inc. [SNDL] managed to generate an average of -$389,909 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.69 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.15.Sundial Growers Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.50 and a Current Ratio set at 9.90.

Insider trade positions for Sundial Growers Inc. [SNDL]

There are presently around $75 million, or 4.90% of SNDL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SNDL stocks are: SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP with ownership of 22,511,167, which is approximately 92.91% of the company’s market cap and around 0.64% of the total institutional ownership; MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD., holding 18,861,453 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $15.22 million in SNDL stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $8.95 million in SNDL stock with ownership of nearly 6149.7% of the company’s market capitalization.

104 institutional holders increased their position in Sundial Growers Inc. [NASDAQ:SNDL] by around 59,117,238 shares. Additionally, 34 investors decreased positions by around 1,938,413 shares, while 38 investors held positions by with 31,715,674 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 92,771,325 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SNDL stock had 67 new institutional investments in for a total of 19,086,974 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 1,235,987 shares during the same period.