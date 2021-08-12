Callaway Golf Company [ELY] Is Currently -2.05 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Callaway Golf Company [NYSE: ELY] traded at a low on 08/11/21, posting a -2.05 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $31.08. The company report on August 10, 2021 that Callaway Golf Company Announces Record Financial Results For Second Quarter And First Half 2021.

FULL YEAR 2021 OUTLOOK REFLECTS OUTPERFORMANCE IN ALL SEGMENTS.

– Q2 2021 consolidated net revenue increased $617 million (+208%) to $914 million.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3559517 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Callaway Golf Company stands at 5.43% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.01%.

The market cap for ELY stock reached $5.65 billion, with 117.48 million shares outstanding and 117.15 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.66M shares, ELY reached a trading volume of 3559517 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Callaway Golf Company [ELY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ELY shares is $37.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ELY stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Callaway Golf Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 16, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on December 21, 2020, representing the official price target for Callaway Golf Company stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Callaway Golf Company is set at 1.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for ELY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.18. Price to Free Cash Flow for ELY in the course of the last twelve months was 29.56 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

How has ELY stock performed recently?

Callaway Golf Company [ELY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.99. With this latest performance, ELY shares dropped by -3.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 65.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ELY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.95 for Callaway Golf Company [ELY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.15, while it was recorded at 32.45 for the last single week of trading, and 28.25 for the last 200 days.

Callaway Golf Company [ELY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Callaway Golf Company [ELY] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.26 and a Gross Margin at +41.31. Callaway Golf Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.99.

Return on Total Capital for ELY is now 4.37, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -8.90. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -17.59, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.44. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Callaway Golf Company [ELY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 132.55. Additionally, ELY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 57.00, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.22. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 122.70, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 52.76.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Callaway Golf Company [ELY] managed to generate an average of -$30,222 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.98 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.81.Callaway Golf Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings analysis for Callaway Golf Company [ELY]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ELY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Callaway Golf Company go to 30.90%.

Insider trade positions for Callaway Golf Company [ELY]

There are presently around $3,164 million, or 72.90% of ELY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ELY stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 12,946,202, which is approximately -13.358% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 7,994,073 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $248.46 million in ELY stocks shares; and REQUISITE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $172.06 million in ELY stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Callaway Golf Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 161 institutional holders increased their position in Callaway Golf Company [NYSE:ELY] by around 20,515,982 shares. Additionally, 139 investors decreased positions by around 15,924,349 shares, while 50 investors held positions by with 65,371,896 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 101,812,227 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ELY stock had 64 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,844,652 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 5,559,076 shares during the same period.