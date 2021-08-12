Astra Space Inc. [ASTR] is 15.92% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Astra Space Inc. [NASDAQ: ASTR] gained 4.64% on the last trading session, reaching $11.72 price per share at the time. The company report on August 10, 2021 that Astra Awarded Orbital Services Program (OSP)-4 Contract by the Space Force.

Contract accelerates rapid and responsive launch for Department of Defense.

Astra Space, Inc. (“Astra”) (Nasdaq: ASTR), announced the award of the Orbital Services Program (OSP)-4 Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract from the Rocket Systems Launch Program (RSLP) of the Space Force.

Astra Space Inc. represents 37.50 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.83 billion with the latest information. ASTR stock price has been found in the range of $10.50 to $12.68.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.94M shares, ASTR reached a trading volume of 8299284 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Astra Space Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 27, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Astra Space Inc. is set at 1.37 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

Astra Space Inc. [ASTR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 39.36. With this latest performance, ASTR shares dropped by -16.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -41.40% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ASTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.58 for Astra Space Inc. [ASTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.85, while it was recorded at 10.43 for the last single week of trading.

Astra Space Inc. [ASTR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Astra Space Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

An analysis of insider ownership at Astra Space Inc. [ASTR]

There are presently around $117 million, or 30.70% of ASTR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ASTR stocks are: LIGHT STREET CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 2,778,249, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP, holding 2,220,463 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $26.02 million in ASTR stocks shares; and WASHINGTON HARBOUR PARTNERS LP, currently with $22.36 million in ASTR stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

38 institutional holders increased their position in Astra Space Inc. [NASDAQ:ASTR] by around 9,585,219 shares. Additionally, 52 investors decreased positions by around 17,946,962 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 17,520,182 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 10,011,999 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ASTR stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,979,575 shares, while 48 institutional investors sold positions of 16,418,582 shares during the same period.