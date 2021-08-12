Altria Group Inc. [MO] Is Currently 0.12 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Altria Group Inc. [NYSE: MO] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.12% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.42%. The company report on July 29, 2021 that Altria Reports 2021 Second-Quarter and First-Half Results; Narrows 2021 Full-Year Earnings Guidance.

Altria Group, Inc. (Altria) (NYSE: MO) reports its 2021 second-quarter and first-half business results and narrows its 2021 full-year adjusted diluted earnings per share (EPS) guidance.

“Altria delivered outstanding results in the second quarter, thanks to the continued strength of our tobacco businesses and the hard work of our highly talented employees,” said Billy Gifford, Altria’s Chief Executive Officer. “Our teams have continued their commitment to Moving Beyond SmokingTM by deepening their understanding of adult tobacco consumer preferences, expanding the awareness and availability of our smoke-free product portfolio, and amplifying our voice on harm reduction within the scientific and public health communities.”.

Over the last 12 months, MO stock rose by 10.48%. The one-year Altria Group Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 10.43. The average equity rating for MO stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $88.85 billion, with 1.85 billion shares outstanding and 1.84 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.87M shares, MO stock reached a trading volume of 4644436 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Altria Group Inc. [MO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MO shares is $53.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MO stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Redburn have made an estimate for Altria Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 17, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on May 05, 2021, representing the official price target for Altria Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $40 to $58, while Jefferies kept a Buy rating on MO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Altria Group Inc. is set at 0.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for MO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 27.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.02.

MO Stock Performance Analysis:

Altria Group Inc. [MO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.42. With this latest performance, MO shares gained by 2.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.04 for Altria Group Inc. [MO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 47.80, while it was recorded at 47.69 for the last single week of trading, and 45.51 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Altria Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Altria Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

MO Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Altria Group Inc. go to 4.67%.

Altria Group Inc. [MO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $53,030 million, or 61.80% of MO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 152,254,937, which is approximately 0.43% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 124,571,895 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.0 billion in MO stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $5.87 billion in MO stock with ownership of nearly -12.232% of the company’s market capitalization.

821 institutional holders increased their position in Altria Group Inc. [NYSE:MO] by around 46,878,634 shares. Additionally, 795 investors decreased positions by around 79,876,328 shares, while 254 investors held positions by with 974,127,716 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,100,882,678 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MO stock had 146 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,127,569 shares, while 128 institutional investors sold positions of 4,650,334 shares during the same period.