Yalla Group Limited [YALA] moved down -18.89: Why It’s Important

Yalla Group Limited [NYSE: YALA] loss -18.89% or -2.56 points to close at $10.99 with a heavy trading volume of 5276600 shares. The company report on August 10, 2021 that Yalla Group Limited Announces Unaudited Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results.

— Yalla Group Limited (“Yalla” or the “Company”) (NYSE: YALA), the leading voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2021 Financial and Operating Highlights.

It opened the trading session at $13.41, the shares rose to $13.41 and dropped to $10.95, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for YALA points out that the company has recorded -67.87% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -75.56% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.60M shares, YALA reached to a volume of 5276600 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Yalla Group Limited [YALA]:

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Yalla Group Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 12, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 12, 2021, representing the official price target for Yalla Group Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Yalla Group Limited is set at 1.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for YALA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.62.

Trading performance analysis for YALA stock

Yalla Group Limited [YALA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.07. With this latest performance, YALA shares dropped by -31.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -67.87% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for YALA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.06 for Yalla Group Limited [YALA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.53, while it was recorded at 12.57 for the last single week of trading, and 18.91 for the last 200 days.

Yalla Group Limited [YALA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Yalla Group Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 12.00 and a Current Ratio set at 12.00.

Yalla Group Limited [YALA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for YALA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Yalla Group Limited go to 55.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Yalla Group Limited [YALA]

32 institutional holders increased their position in Yalla Group Limited [NYSE:YALA] by around 3,381,091 shares. Additionally, 21 investors decreased positions by around 1,189,725 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 261,075 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,309,741 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. YALA stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,197,775 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 1,015,565 shares during the same period.