William Blair lifts Zymergen Inc. [ZY] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Zymergen Inc. [NASDAQ: ZY] stock went on a downward path that fall over -11.11% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -70.37%. The company report on August 11, 2021 that FILING DEADLINE–Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of ATHA, RKT and ZY.

The securities litigation law firm of Kuznicki Law PLLC issues this alert to shareholders of the following publicly traded companies.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.04 billion, with 100.33 million shares outstanding and 49.68 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.50M shares, ZY stock reached a trading volume of 2570492 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Zymergen Inc. [ZY]:

William Blair have made an estimate for Zymergen Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on August 04, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on August 04, 2021, representing the official price target for Zymergen Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $8, while HSBC Securities analysts kept a Reduce rating on ZY stock. On August 04, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for ZY shares from 55 to 12.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zymergen Inc. is set at 4.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 73.61.

ZY Stock Performance Analysis:

Zymergen Inc. [ZY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -70.37.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.84 for Zymergen Inc. [ZY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.06, while it was recorded at 11.39 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Zymergen Inc. Fundamentals:

Zymergen Inc. [ZY] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $43 million, or 7.94% of ZY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZY stocks are: BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with ownership of 2,821,956, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 9.07% of the total institutional ownership; ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 1,098,211 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.33 million in ZY stocks shares; and RUSSELL INVESTMENTS GROUP, LTD., currently with $1.16 million in ZY stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

20 institutional holders increased their position in Zymergen Inc. [NASDAQ:ZY] by around 4,190,625 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,190,625 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZY stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,190,625 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.