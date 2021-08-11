why Xenetic Biosciences Inc. [XBIO] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $5.00

Xenetic Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ: XBIO] jumped around 0.48 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $3.94 at the close of the session, up 13.87%. The company report on July 28, 2021 that Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. Announces Closing of $12.5 Million Private Placement Priced at a Premium to Market.

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO) (“Xenetic” or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company focused on advancing XCART™, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient- and tumor-specific neoantigens, announced the closing of its previously announced private placement with a single healthcare-focused institutional investor for 4,629,630 shares of its common stock (or common stock equivalents) at a purchase price per share of $2.70, priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules. The gross proceeds to Xenetic totaled approximately $12.5 million before deducting placement agent fees and other offering expenses.

H.C. Wainwright & Co. acted as exclusive placement agent for the offering.

Xenetic Biosciences Inc. stock is now 93.14% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. XBIO Stock saw the intraday high of $4.34 and lowest of $3.46 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 5.85, which means current price is +162.67% above from all time high which was touched on 08/02/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 9.15M shares, XBIO reached a trading volume of 6839413 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Xenetic Biosciences Inc. [XBIO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XBIO shares is $5.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XBIO stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Xenetic Biosciences Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 08, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Xenetic Biosciences Inc. is set at 0.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for XBIO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 57.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.13.

How has XBIO stock performed recently?

Xenetic Biosciences Inc. [XBIO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.93. With this latest performance, XBIO shares gained by 94.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 196.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XBIO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.11 for Xenetic Biosciences Inc. [XBIO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.48, while it was recorded at 3.59 for the last single week of trading, and 2.13 for the last 200 days.

Xenetic Biosciences Inc. [XBIO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Xenetic Biosciences Inc. [XBIO] shares currently have an operating margin of -322.96. Xenetic Biosciences Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2493.11.

Return on Total Capital for XBIO is now -9.56, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -73.96. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -74.03, with Return on Assets sitting at -62.74. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Xenetic Biosciences Inc. [XBIO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.51. Additionally, XBIO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.51, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.47. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.22, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.22.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Xenetic Biosciences Inc. [XBIO] managed to generate an average of -$2,723,366 per employee.Xenetic Biosciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 13.80 and a Current Ratio set at 13.80.

Insider trade positions for Xenetic Biosciences Inc. [XBIO]

There are presently around $2 million, or 6.10% of XBIO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XBIO stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 251,149, which is approximately 47.561% of the company’s market cap and around 10.58% of the total institutional ownership; CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, holding 92,002 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.36 million in XBIO stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $0.36 million in XBIO stock with ownership of nearly 128.495% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Xenetic Biosciences Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 11 institutional holders increased their position in Xenetic Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ:XBIO] by around 319,624 shares. Additionally, 1 investors decreased positions by around 32,011 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 238,082 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 589,717 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XBIO stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 149,963 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 32,011 shares during the same period.