why Uxin Limited [UXIN] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $2.75

Uxin Limited [NASDAQ: UXIN] closed the trading session at $3.56 on 08/10/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $3.53, while the highest price level was $3.79. The company report on August 2, 2021 that Uxin Files Its Annual Report on Form 20-F.

Uxin Limited (“Uxin” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: UXIN), a leading national online used car dealer in China, announced it filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021 with the Securities and Exchange Commission on July 30, 2021. The annual report can be accessed on the Company’s investor relations website at http://ir.xin.com as well as the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov.

The Company will provide a hard copy of its annual report containing the audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders and ADS holders upon request. Requests should be directed to Investor Relations Department, Uxin Limited, 1-3/F, No. 12 Beitucheng East Road Chaoyang District, Beijing 100029, People’s Republic of China.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 308.02 percent and weekly performance of -4.04 percent. The stock has been moved at 137.33 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 5.95 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 39.06 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.55M shares, UXIN reached to a volume of 2933610 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Uxin Limited [UXIN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UXIN shares is $2.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UXIN stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Uxin Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 23, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on March 12, 2019, representing the official price target for Uxin Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Uxin Limited is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for UXIN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 16.44.

UXIN stock trade performance evaluation

Uxin Limited [UXIN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.04. With this latest performance, UXIN shares gained by 5.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 137.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 191.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UXIN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.34 for Uxin Limited [UXIN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.83, while it was recorded at 3.51 for the last single week of trading, and 2.08 for the last 200 days.

Uxin Limited [UXIN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Uxin Limited [UXIN] shares currently have an operating margin of -121.53 and a Gross Margin at -2.48. Uxin Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -109.06.

Return on Total Capital for UXIN is now -54.99, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -64.85.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.49 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.20.Uxin Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Uxin Limited [UXIN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $210 million, or 28.10% of UXIN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UXIN stocks are: WARBURG PINCUS LLC with ownership of 37,399,103, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 16.12% of the total institutional ownership; WELLS FARGO & COMPANY/MN, holding 10,121,028 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $36.03 million in UXIN stocks shares; and HHLR ADVISORS, LTD., currently with $8.18 million in UXIN stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Uxin Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 24 institutional holders increased their position in Uxin Limited [NASDAQ:UXIN] by around 3,492,668 shares. Additionally, 19 investors decreased positions by around 1,962,608 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 53,556,362 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 59,011,638 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UXIN stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,338,877 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 138,919 shares during the same period.