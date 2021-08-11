why Takung Art Co. Ltd. [TKAT] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $5.00

Takung Art Co. Ltd. [AMEX: TKAT] jumped around 0.42 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $7.20 at the close of the session, up 6.19%. The company report on July 14, 2021 that Takung Art Co., Ltd Announces Closing of $5.0 Million Private Placement.

Takung Art Co., Ltd (NYSE American: TKAT) (“Takung” “TKAT” or the “Company”), an operator of three online fine art and collectibles platforms, announced the closing of its previously announced private placement of 571,429 shares of Common Stock at a purchase price of $8.75 per share. Gross proceeds were approximately $5 million, before deducting placement agent fees and other offering expenses. The Company currently intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for general corporate purposes and working capital.

Maxim Group LLC acted as the sole placement agent for the transaction.

Takung Art Co. Ltd. stock is now 386.49% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. TKAT Stock saw the intraday high of $7.28 and lowest of $6.59 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 74.11, which means current price is +485.37% above from all time high which was touched on 03/23/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.36M shares, TKAT reached a trading volume of 2025327 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Takung Art Co. Ltd. [TKAT]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Takung Art Co. Ltd. is set at 1.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for TKAT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 21.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 15.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.36.

How has TKAT stock performed recently?

Takung Art Co. Ltd. [TKAT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.15. With this latest performance, TKAT shares dropped by -24.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 137.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 662.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TKAT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.95 for Takung Art Co. Ltd. [TKAT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.66, while it was recorded at 6.69 for the last single week of trading, and 11.37 for the last 200 days.

Takung Art Co. Ltd. [TKAT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Takung Art Co. Ltd. [TKAT] shares currently have an operating margin of -34.28 and a Gross Margin at +47.30. Takung Art Co. Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -13.41.

Return on Total Capital for TKAT is now -10.50, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -9.87. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -9.99, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.16. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Takung Art Co. Ltd. [TKAT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 147.92. Additionally, TKAT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 59.66, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.23. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.78, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.72.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Takung Art Co. Ltd. [TKAT] managed to generate an average of -$25,527 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.54 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.16.Takung Art Co. Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Insider trade positions for Takung Art Co. Ltd. [TKAT]

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.50% of TKAT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TKAT stocks are: UNITED MARITIME CAPITAL LLC with ownership of 14,516, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, holding 9,859 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $71000.0 in TKAT stocks shares; and HRT FINANCIAL LP, currently with $69000.0 in TKAT stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Takung Art Co. Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 10 institutional holders increased their position in Takung Art Co. Ltd. [AMEX:TKAT] by around 49,316 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 35,400 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 34,840 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 49,876 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TKAT stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 49,216 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 35,400 shares during the same period.