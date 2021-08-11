why Fulgent Genetics Inc. [FLGT] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $87.00

Fulgent Genetics Inc. [NASDAQ: FLGT] traded at a low on 08/10/21, posting a -11.32 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $97.34. The company report on August 10, 2021 that Fulgent Genetics Reports Second Quarter Financial Results.

Revenue grows 790% year over year to $153.6 million.

Core Revenue grows 296% year over year to $25.7 million.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2033061 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Fulgent Genetics Inc. stands at 9.51% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.99%.

The market cap for FLGT stock reached $2.96 billion, with 28.83 million shares outstanding and 19.08 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 767.67K shares, FLGT reached a trading volume of 2033061 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Fulgent Genetics Inc. [FLGT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FLGT shares is $87.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FLGT stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Fulgent Genetics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 05, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse dropped their target price from $42 to $40. The new note on the price target was released on January 08, 2021, representing the official price target for Fulgent Genetics Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fulgent Genetics Inc. is set at 7.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for FLGT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.48. Price to Free Cash Flow for FLGT in the course of the last twelve months was 9.06 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.40.

How has FLGT stock performed recently?

Fulgent Genetics Inc. [FLGT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.11. With this latest performance, FLGT shares gained by 11.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -47.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 123.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FLGT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.76 for Fulgent Genetics Inc. [FLGT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 85.86, while it was recorded at 106.85 for the last single week of trading, and 79.48 for the last 200 days.

Fulgent Genetics Inc. [FLGT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Fulgent Genetics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.40 and a Current Ratio set at 3.40.

Insider trade positions for Fulgent Genetics Inc. [FLGT]

There are presently around $984 million, or 36.00% of FLGT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FLGT stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 2,586,130, which is approximately 30.292% of the company’s market cap and around 4.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 1,051,515 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $102.35 million in FLGT stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $54.82 million in FLGT stock with ownership of nearly -16.531% of the company’s market capitalization.

147 institutional holders increased their position in Fulgent Genetics Inc. [NASDAQ:FLGT] by around 2,305,624 shares. Additionally, 107 investors decreased positions by around 1,429,087 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 6,372,504 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 10,107,215 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FLGT stock had 64 new institutional investments in for a total of 409,395 shares, while 44 institutional investors sold positions of 343,222 shares during the same period.