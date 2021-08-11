why Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [ARCT] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $81.08

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: ARCT] jumped around 2.34 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $50.58 at the close of the session, up 4.85%. The company report on August 10, 2021 that Arcturus Therapeutics Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and mRNA Vaccine and Therapeutics Pipeline Progress.

ARCT-021, Arcturus’ single shot STARR™ mRNA COVID vaccine, to begin multinational placebo-controlled Phase 3 efficacy study funded and sponsored by a global entity.

ARCT-154, Arcturus’ STARR™ mRNA vaccine candidate targeting COVID variants of concern, elicits robust neutralizing antibody titers against all variants tested in primates, including the Delta variant.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. stock is now 16.60% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ARCT Stock saw the intraday high of $65.00 and lowest of $49.78 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 129.71, which means current price is +103.38% above from all time high which was touched on 02/09/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 753.78K shares, ARCT reached a trading volume of 6563444 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ARCT shares is $81.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ARCT stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 10, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on July 02, 2021, representing the official price target for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $29, while Goldman analysts kept a Neutral rating on ARCT stock. On June 21, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for ARCT shares from 33 to 25.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is set at 5.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for ARCT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 161.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 16.21.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [ARCT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.17. With this latest performance, ARCT shares gained by 66.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -39.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ARCT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.51 for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [ARCT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.71, while it was recorded at 49.36 for the last single week of trading, and 51.51 for the last 200 days.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [ARCT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.80 and a Current Ratio set at 8.80.

Insider trade positions for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [ARCT]

There are presently around $1,036 million, or 77.00% of ARCT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ARCT stocks are: FEDERATED HERMES, INC. with ownership of 3,203,000, which is approximately -7.235% of the company’s market cap and around 2.50% of the total institutional ownership; ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 2,884,682 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $145.91 million in ARCT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $88.65 million in ARCT stock with ownership of nearly -1.647% of the company’s market capitalization.

94 institutional holders increased their position in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:ARCT] by around 4,419,940 shares. Additionally, 69 investors decreased positions by around 3,505,972 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 12,559,684 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 20,485,596 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ARCT stock had 43 new institutional investments in for a total of 582,117 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 731,428 shares during the same period.