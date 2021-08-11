Wall Street Analyst Initiated UP Fintech Holding Limited [TIGR]. What else is Wall St. saying

UP Fintech Holding Limited [NASDAQ: TIGR] slipped around -0.61 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $17.71 at the close of the session, down -3.33%. The company report on June 25, 2021 that UP Fintech Holding Limited’s Singapore Subsidiary Receives Approval-in-Principle Regarding Securities Trading and Clearing in Singapore.

UP Fintech Holding Limited (Nasdaq: TIGR) (“UP Fintech” or the “Company”), a leading online brokerage firm focusing on global investors, announced that its Singapore subsidiary, Tiger Brokers (Singapore) Pte. Ltd. or (“TBSPL”) has received approval-in-principle to be admitted as a Clearing Member of The Central Depository (Pte) Limited (“CDP”). TBSPL also received approval-in-principle from Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (“SGX”) as well as Singapore Exchange Derivatives Trading Limited for admission as a trading member.

The Company expects to use these approvals-in-principle to improve the user experience and services it offers to clients. TBSPL looks forward to developing its partnerships with CDP and SGX and strengthening its presence in the Singapore market.

UP Fintech Holding Limited stock is now 123.05% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. TIGR Stock saw the intraday high of $19.08 and lowest of $17.27 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 38.50, which means current price is +141.94% above from all time high which was touched on 02/19/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 9.09M shares, TIGR reached a trading volume of 5565256 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about UP Fintech Holding Limited [TIGR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TIGR shares is $28.97 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TIGR stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for UP Fintech Holding Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on July 14, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for UP Fintech Holding Limited is set at 1.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for TIGR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.23.

How has TIGR stock performed recently?

UP Fintech Holding Limited [TIGR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.73. With this latest performance, TIGR shares dropped by -10.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -38.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 218.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TIGR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.47 for UP Fintech Holding Limited [TIGR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.89, while it was recorded at 17.37 for the last single week of trading, and 16.90 for the last 200 days.

UP Fintech Holding Limited [TIGR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

UP Fintech Holding Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Insider trade positions for UP Fintech Holding Limited [TIGR]

There are presently around $226 million, or 10.60% of TIGR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TIGR stocks are: KERRISDALE ADVISERS, LLC with ownership of 1,557,647, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 7.41% of the total institutional ownership; SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, holding 1,507,085 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $26.69 million in TIGR stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $23.08 million in TIGR stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

70 institutional holders increased their position in UP Fintech Holding Limited [NASDAQ:TIGR] by around 9,541,408 shares. Additionally, 26 investors decreased positions by around 5,179,128 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 1,940,147 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 12,780,389 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TIGR stock had 49 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,294,970 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 1,451,009 shares during the same period.